Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raj Kundra, and more…

Aamir Khan Says ‘3 Idiots’ Character Was Not Based on Sonam Wangchuk

Mumbai—Aamir Khan has dismissed claims that his character Phunsukh Wangdu in the 2009 film “3 Idiots” was inspired by educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Speaking at the London Indian Film Festival, Khan called the belief “a misconception” and said he, director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi did not know about Wangchuk while making the film.

“He doesn’t have to be based on the character of ‘3 Idiots’ for us to respect him,” Khan said, adding that Wangchuk has also clarified that the character was not based on him.

Asked about Wangchuk’s hunger strike, Khan expressed concern for his health and said he hoped the activist would end his fast and take care of himself.

Directed by Hirani, “3 Idiots” stars Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi as engineering students navigating friendship and the pressures of India’s education system.

Rani Mukerji Asks Paparazzo to Delete Daughter Adira’s Picture

Mumbai—Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji appeared upset with photographers at Mumbai airport after a paparazzo allegedly took a picture of her daughter, Adira, who was waiting inside a car.

Mukerji arrived at the airport Friday morning wearing a sleeveless black outfit and oversized sunglasses, while carrying a blue denim jacket. She initially greeted photographers with a smile, waved and briefly posed for pictures before walking toward her waiting vehicle.

Her mood reportedly changed when she realized that one of the photographers had taken a picture of Adira, who was seated inside the car.

Mukerji immediately walked back toward the paparazzo and checked the photographer’s camera to make sure the image had been deleted. She also gestured to the photographers to stop taking pictures and respect her daughter’s privacy.

Mukerji and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, have made a concerted effort to keep Adira away from media attention since her birth. The couple rarely allows their daughter to be photographed in public, and few pictures of her have appeared online.

Mukerji married Chopra in a private ceremony in Italy in April 2014. They welcomed Adira on Dec. 9, 2015.

Raj Kundra Says His ‘Punjabiyat’ Has Rubbed Off on Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai—Businessman Raj Kundra shared a playful video of his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, performing Bhangra and said his Punjabi roots have influenced her over the years.

Kundra posted the video on Instagram Friday, showing Shetty dancing enthusiastically to the beats of a dhol while dressed in a white outfit.

“POV: You marry a Shetty… and somehow your Punjabiyat rubs off on her. From ‘Bangda’ fish to ‘Bhangra’ moves… Meri adhi punjaban,” he wrote in the caption.

Text displayed on the video read, “Tell me my Punjabiyat has rubbed off on you without telling me.”

Kundra and Shetty married in November 2009 after meeting through business and professional interactions. They have two children, son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Kundra recently also shared a tribute to Shetty on her birthday, describing her as a source of strength, grace, faith and light in his life.

“You have always carried the energy of a Devi—nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once,” he wrote.

Hema Malini Recalls Rekha as a Mischievous Child at Dance Classes

Mumbai—Bollywood veteran Hema Malini has recalled meeting Rekha as a mischievous young girl during dance classes in Chennai, years before the two became film stars and close friends.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of “Indian Idol,” Malini said she first saw Rekha while training in Kuchipudi under renowned dancer Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam. At the time, Malini had already made her film debut but continued to train and perform on stage.

“Whenever I went for dance classes, Rekha would also come there. She was just a little girl then,” Malini said. “Guru ji would always say that she would run away from rehearsals and was very difficult to catch. She was extremely mischievous.”

Malini also recalled Rekha’s early appearance in a dance ballet based on the story of Krishna, Rukmini and Satyabhama. Rekha played Narad Muni in the Kuchipudi-style production.

“She looked adorable in the Narad Muni costume and gave a remarkable performance,” Malini said. “At that time, I had no idea that a few years later she would come to Bombay and become such a big Hindi film star.”

The two later worked together in the 1972 film “Gora Aur Kala,” where they revisited memories of their early dance days.

“We shared many conversations, and today we are very good friends, just like sisters,” Malini said.

She also revealed that Rekha’s mother, Pushpavalli, and her own mother, Jaya Chakraborty, shared the same birthday on Jan. 3. Their families often celebrated the occasion together.

Malini and Rekha went on to appear together in several films, including “Gora Aur Kala,” “Dharmatma” and “Apne Apne.”

Jacqueline Fernandez Launches AI-Powered Digital Avatar

Mumbai—Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has launched an AI-powered digital avatar designed to help her connect with audiences through stories, ideas and personal experiences.

The avatar, inspired by Fernandez’s personality, will give users interactive access to her thoughts, reflections, favorite books and anecdotes from different stages of her life.

“I’ve always loved sharing the things that inspire me, whether that’s a book, a conversation, a lesson I’ve learned, or simply a thought that’s stayed with me,” Fernandez said. “This avatar creates a completely new way to do that. It allows me to connect with people through stories, ideas, and experiences that might not always find a place on social media.”

One of the platform’s main features will be Jacqueline’s Book Club, where the avatar will share titles that have influenced her thinking and creativity. It will also offer recommendations, discussions and personal reflections on the books.

The digital avatar will feature more personal content, including Fernandez’s late-night thoughts, moments of self-reflection and stories from different chapters of her life.

Developed by Galleri5, the AI studio under Collective Artists Network, the avatar will be available across digital platforms. New conversations, content and book recommendations will be added regularly.

Priyanka Chopra Says 10-Year Age Gap With Nick Jonas Was Never a Challenge

Mumbai—Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said the 10-year age difference between her and husband Nick Jonas was never a concern in their relationship.

The actress discussed the issue during an appearance on the Jonas Brothers’ podcast after a caller asked for advice about dating a man six years younger than her.

The caller said she had usually dated older men and wanted reassurance about building a relationship with someone younger.

Nick Jonas responded by noting that he and Chopra have a 10-year age gap, adding that it “was not a thing” for him.

Chopra said the difference did not matter once she realized Jonas had the qualities she wanted in a partner.

“When you find a person who you feel like checks all the boxes that you had in your head, no, it wasn’t a challenge for me,” she said.

However, Chopra said she understood the caller’s concern about whether a younger partner would be prepared to share major responsibilities and decisions.

“I understand, you know, going to do life with someone and are you going to be a partner in the big things?” she said.

Chopra and Jonas initially connected through social media and later met at an Oscars after-party. They became engaged in July 2018 and married that December in Jodhpur in Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Chopra is currently working on filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming movie “Varanasi.” (Source: IANS)