A Father’s Fear, a Son’s Fate: Indian Journalist in Iran Survives Bombing by Mere Seconds

Lucknow– For Lucknow resident Ameer Abbas Zaidi, the past few days have been a mix of overwhelming relief and lingering anxiety. His son, Ravish, narrowly escaped death when a missile struck the building where he works as a journalist in Iran—just seconds after he stepped out.

Ravish has been living and working in one of Iran’s major cities for the past 15 years, building a life with his family. Last year, tragedy struck when his wife passed away on September 23. He returned to India briefly before resuming his professional responsibilities in Iran.

“We tried to reach him, but his phone wasn’t connecting,” Zaidi told IANS. “Then a news report came in about a bombing at the building where he works. That’s when we realized something terrible had happened.”

The attack occurred on the anniversary of Ravish’s mother’s death, adding a deeper layer of emotional trauma for the family.

“My heart sank,” Zaidi said. “But later, Ravish called and told me he had stepped outside moments before the missile hit. He survived by sheer luck. Incredibly, after the blast, he went back inside to report the story.”

Zaidi recalled that Ravish had downplayed the danger when they finally spoke. “He told me, ‘Humari kismat mein shahadat nahi thi, isliye bach gaye. Duty kar rahe hain’—‘Martyrdom wasn’t in my fate, so I survived. I’m doing my duty.’”

“What makes it all the more haunting is that the bombing happened on the same day my wife passed away,” Zaidi added, his voice heavy with emotion.

Despite the close call, Ravish has no intention of leaving Iran. According to his father, Ravish described life in Iranian cities as relatively normal. “He said it doesn’t feel like a war zone. People are calm, the country is beautiful, and the locals are incredibly hospitable.”

With Iranian airports closed due to rising regional tensions, Ravish’s return home is not possible in the near future. Zaidi said that while he respects his son’s commitment to his work, the worry never fades.

“He’s doing his duty, and I’m proud of him,” Zaidi said. “But I’m his father—I just want him safe.”

As conflicts escalate across the region, the Zaidi family’s story stands as a moving reminder of the personal stakes and quiet courage behind the global headlines. (Source: IANS)