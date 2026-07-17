INS Sudarshini Concludes U.S. Voyage for America’s 250th Anniversary

Washington — Indian Navy sail training ship INS Sudarshini has concluded a historic voyage to the United States after participating in maritime events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The Indian Embassy in Washington said the deployment showcased India’s maritime heritage while strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Four Ports, One Mission. Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini culminates historic participation in SAIL 250 and the International Naval Review 250, marking the Semiquincentennial (250th) celebrations of America’s independence,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The tall ship visited Norfolk, Baltimore, New York and Boston during its journey along the U.S. East Coast.

“The tall ship’s spectacular journey across the ports of Norfolk, Baltimore, New York and Boston serves to further the India-US strategic partnership, bringing prominence to India’s rich seafaring legacy,” the embassy said.

The voyage formed part of India’s participation in international maritime celebrations commemorating the United States’ 250th anniversary and reflected expanding naval and defense cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

The Indian Consulate General in Boston earlier highlighted the ship’s participation in SAIL Boston 250, describing INS Sudarshini as a symbol of India’s maritime traditions, naval professionalism and growing ties with the United States.

The consulate also held a media briefing during a captain’s reception aboard the vessel.

Consul General Raghuram S. told the gathering that INS Sudarshini was the only naval tall ship from Asia and the broader Indian Ocean region participating in the event.

He also said the ship sailed for five and a half months to reach the U.S. East Coast for the anniversary celebrations.

The Indian Embassy separately highlighted continuing military engagement between the two countries following discussions between its defense wing and a delegation from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The talks focused on India’s military strategy, its areas of convergence with the U.S. strategic outlook and the expanding bilateral defense cooperation framework, according to the embassy.

The ship’s visit and the military discussions reflect the growing role of maritime cooperation, professional exchanges and defense dialogue in India-U.S. relations. (Source: IANS)