Andy Burnham Confirmed as Labour Leader, Expected to Become British Prime Minister

London — Britain’s governing Labour Party confirmed Andy Burnham as its new leader Friday, clearing the way for him to succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister.

Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, is expected to be appointed prime minister Monday after Starmer formally leaves office. Starmer remains prime minister during the transition.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who chairs Labour’s National Executive Committee, announced Burnham’s victory at the Trades Union Congress headquarters in central London.

Burnham received nominations from 379 Labour members of Parliament and was declared the winner without a vote of the party’s wider membership after becoming the only candidate to meet the required threshold.

He returned to Parliament after winning the Makerfield by-election, held June 18, with the result declared the following day. Starmer announced June 22 that he would step down as Labour leader and remain prime minister until a successor was selected.

In his first speech as Labour leader, Burnham recalled working with Starmer about a decade ago on an early version of the Hillsborough law following the second Hillsborough inquest. He said Starmer’s legal expertise had contributed to the effort.

Burnham argued that Britain had taken a series of wrong turns since the 1980s as political power became increasingly centralized and essential services, including housing, water, energy and transportation, were privatized.

He said those policies had increased costs, concentrated wealth and power and deprived many former industrial communities of the authority needed to rebuild their economies.

“I will be a leader for the north, the south, the east and the west,” Burnham said.

Burnham has emphasized regional devolution, stronger public services and greater economic fairness while calling for unity within the Labour Party.

Starmer led Labour to a landslide general election victory in July 2024, returning the party to power after 14 years in opposition. His government later faced growing criticism from within Labour over its policies and political direction.

Burnham’s decisive Makerfield victory strengthened support among Labour lawmakers for his return to national politics and eventual bid for the party leadership. (Source: IANS)