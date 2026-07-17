Shehnaaz Gill Shares Emotional Connection to ‘Narak’ Cover

Mumbai — Shehnaaz Gill said her role in the upcoming film “Ishqnama” gave her a deep emotional connection to the song “Narak,” inspiring her to record a cover version in her own style.

The actress and singer plays Nasima in the film and said portraying the character made the recording experience particularly meaningful.

“Narak has been one of my favourite songs from Ishqnama, so recording my own version felt really special. Since I’ve played Nasima, I already had an emotional connection with the song. I wasn’t trying to recreate the original because B Praak and Jyotica have given it so much soul. I just wanted to sing it in my own way, and I hope people connect with this version too,” Gill said.

Gill released her rendition ahead of the film’s theatrical debut. The original version was performed by B Praak and Jyotica Tangri, with lyrics and music by Jaani.

The song reflects the pain, longing and unspoken love between Nasima and Nimma, played by Gill and Jai Randhawa.

Inspired by the true story of Nimma and Nasima, “Ishqnama” is set near the India-Pakistan border between 1981 and 1988.

The film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva and is directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira. It is scheduled to open in theaters in India, Canada and the United Kingdom on July 24, 2026.

Asked whether a love story like Nimma and Nasima’s could exist in the era of dating apps, Gill said the form love takes is less important than its presence.

“I think there are different types of love. No matter what kind of love. There should be love. Whether it’s today’s or yesterday’s. That doesn’t matter. But there should be love,” she said. (Source: IANS)