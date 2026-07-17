Badshah Says Fame Is Temporary and Comes With Responsibility

Mumbai — Rapper Badshah has reflected on the responsibilities that come with having a large audience, saying artists must become more mindful of how their words affect people as their influence grows.

Appearing as a guest on “Shekhar Tonite,” Badshah said making music initially felt like a carefree creative exercise, but he later realized that artists cannot always predict how audiences will interpret their work.

“If you keep thinking, you’ll only find problems everywhere. But if you simply focus on your work, there are no problems,” he said. “However, after a certain point, you don’t even realize how far the impact of your words reaches.”

Badshah said artists often begin their careers focused primarily on creativity and enjoyment, without fully understanding how different listeners may respond to their words.

“You feel like you’re simply having fun. But you don’t realize how someone else might perceive your words. Maybe eight out of 10 people will like what you’ve said, but the other two may find it strange or even offensive,” he said.

As an artist’s reach expands, the need for social responsibility also increases, Badshah said.

“As your reach grows and the audience consuming your art expands, I think you gradually become, or are made, aware that you have to be more socially responsible,” he said.

The rapper acknowledged that this awareness can narrow an artist’s creative freedom, but said the challenge lies in continuing to make a strong impact within those limits.

“So, that’s a challenge as well. But that’s also where the excitement lies — you may feel your creative space is becoming smaller, yet you still have to make just as big an impact,” he said.

Badshah also described fame as temporary and cautioned against becoming too attached to it.

“Fame is like a rented house. One day, you’ll have to vacate it,” he said. “It’s something that comes to you, so enjoy it while you have it — but don’t invest too much in it. It’s only a rented house, and eventually, you’ll have to let it go.” (Source: IANS)