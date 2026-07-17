Monali Thakur Urges Government to Open Dialogue With Sonam Wangchuk

Mumbai — Singer Monali Thakur has expressed support for activist Sonam Wangchuk and urged the Indian government to begin a meaningful dialogue with him.

In an Instagram post, Thakur said respectful conversation strengthens democracy and called for the situation to be resolved with understanding and humanity.

“Dear Sonam Wangchuk Sir, From the bottom of my heart, I want to say this. There are not many minds like yours, minds guided by wisdom, integrity, compassion, and the courage to ask difficult but necessary questions. At a time when our country faces so many challenges, such voices are not just valuable, they are indispensable,” she wrote.

“For many of us, and for the generations before us and after us, people like you represent hope that thoughtful dialogue, fairness, and humanity can still prevail. Without individuals who choose principle over convenience, the road ahead feels unimaginably difficult.”

Thakur said she stood in solidarity with the principles Wangchuk was advocating but also expressed concern for his health.

“I do not wish to add to the voices asking you to end your fast. I simply want you to know that I stand in complete solidarity with the values you are standing for. But you will have to stay alive! Thank you for reminding us that integrity, compassion, and courage still matter. My prayers are with you, always. To our respected Government of India I humbly request that this moment not be allowed to pass in silence. Please begin a conversation,” she wrote.

“A democracy is strengthened not by ignoring principled voices, but by engaging with them respectfully. Dialogue is never a sign of weakness, it is a sign of confidence in democratic values. Above all, I hope we can build a culture where every individual’s dignity and integrity are acknowledged and respected. These are not privileges, they are the very foundation of a healthy society.”

In the caption accompanying the post, Thakur said people’s dignity and lives should never be threatened or ignored and that citizens have responsibilities toward their country.

“Dear people we deserve better and our dignity and lives are invaluable.. under no circumstances should that be threatened or ignored so disrespectfully.. we all have our individual responsibilities towards our own nation. With folded hands, I respectfully urge you to initiate a meaningful dialogue and bring this painful chapter to a humane conclusion. That, more than anything else, would set an example worthy of the nation we all aspire to build. With hope, respect, and faith,” she wrote.

Wangchuk has reportedly been on a hunger strike for 20 days, raising concerns about his health. Doctors have warned that continuing the prolonged fast could increase the risk of serious complications.

The 59-year-old activist has sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations connected to the NEET examination paper leak. He has also called on supporters to join a proposed march to Parliament on July 20. (Source: IANS)