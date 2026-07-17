Jasmine Sandlas Reflects on ‘Dream’ Opening Show of First Tour

Mumbai — Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas said the opening concert of her first Dream Girl Tour still feels like a dream after she introduced her fiancé, Shekhar, to the audience during the show in Delhi.

Sandlas shared a series of photographs from the concert, including one showing her embracing Shekhar after bringing him onstage.

“This is my man. He put a ring on it,” she told the crowd.

“The first show of the Dream Girl Tour still feels like a dream. I am not ready to talk about it. Thank you Delhi,” Sandlas wrote in the caption.

Sandlas began her music career with the 2008 song “Muskan,” which became a hit. She entered Bollywood playback singing in 2014 with “Yaar Na Miley” from the film “Kick.”

Her more recent songs include “Shararat,” “Jaiye Sajna” from the “Dhurandhar” franchise, “Taras” from the 2024 film “Munjya” and “Nasha” from the 2025 movie “Raid 2.”

She has also appeared on platforms including TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word and has received several honors, including a Most Popular Song of the Year award in 2016.

Sandlas announced the Dream Girl India Tour in May, describing it as more than an effort to perform at larger venues. She said the goal was to create an experience in which her music and the audience could become “one pulse.”

“My journey has always been unfiltered and deeply tied to the people who listen to me. With ‘The Dream Girl’ tour, we are tearing down the walls and building an arena experience that feels incredibly intimate yet absolutely explosive. I’m bringing my rawest energy, and I expect India to bring theirs,” she said at the time.

The tour’s name is a tribute to Sandlas’ journey from a young lyricist to an internationally known performer. It follows the success of her recent songs from the Ranveer Singh-led “Dhurandhar” films. (Source: IANS)