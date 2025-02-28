Lawrence General Hospital President and CEO Dr. Abha Agrawal Resigns

- Advertisement -

LAWRENCE, MA– Lawrence General Hospital President and CEO Dr. Abha Agrawal has resigned, the hospital said in a statement.

“Lawrence General Hospital Board Chair, Rosemarie Day, and former Hospital President and CEO, Abha Agrawal, jointly announce that Dr. Agrawal has resigned. The Board Chair thanked Dr. Agrawal for her tremendous effort over the past year,” the statement said.

“With mixed emotions, the Board has accepted Dr. Abha Agrawal’s resignation from her position as President and CEO,” Ms. Day said in a statement to the Hospital community.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to lead the transformation of Lawrence General Hospital and plant the seeds for the creation of a first ever, regional health system in the Merrimack Valley over the last year. I will be closely watching the progress of our nascent system and leave the dreams of growing and sustaining a regional health system in your hands that is ‘Big enough to serve you; small enough to know you; and close enough to love you,’” Dr. Agrawal said.

Dr. Agrawal was hired as President & CEO of Lawrence General Hospital in January 2024. On October 1, 2024, Dr. Agrawal, together with Board leaders and champions with the state, oversaw the acquisition of Holy Family Hospitals, a transaction which more than doubled the size of Lawrence General and brought with it campuses in Methuen and Haverhill.

“This has been a transformative year for our hospital, and we are grateful to Dr. Agrawal for her leadership throughout,” said Board Chair Rosemarie Day. “We wish her all the best for the future.”