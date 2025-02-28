Sneh Jaisingh Discusses Marriage, Friendship, Lifestyle, and Connecting Through Hindi Manch

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – Sneh Jaisingh’s career has been a remarkable journey, grounded in her family’s legacy of healing and driven by a passion for holistic well-being.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Jaisingh shares insights into her marriage, the role of men in empowering women, her work with NutriAge, and her volunteer efforts with Hindi Manch.

To watch the full interview, click here or on the image below.

Ms. Jaisingh, MS, CNC, INHC, is a Nutrition and Recovery Coach and the founder of NutriAge. She also serves as the director of New England Hindi Manch, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Hindi and Urdu languages, along with related dialects, through music, theater, cultural events, and literary activities.

Under her dedicated leadership over the past 15 years, Hindi Manch has impacted over 15,000 non-resident Indian families. The organization has hosted more than 120 cultural events with over 3,500 performers and has worked to educate the next generation by providing a platform for more than 500 children.

Through NutriAge, Ms. Jaisingh offers personalized coaching, health workshops, and public talks to promote holistic health and healthier lifestyles. She is a versatile professional in Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine, holding a master’s degree in human nutrition and an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach certificate.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Jaisingh will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 at the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The event, organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, brings together around 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and academics each year.