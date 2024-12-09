Huma Qureshi poses with Jared Leto: I am a huge admirer of his work

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi bumped into Jared Leto in Abu Dhabi at the Grand Prix and posed with the Hollywood star. She also shared that she is a huge admirer of his work.

Huma took to Instagram, where she shared the picture from the arena, where the Grand Prix was held. In the image, the actress looked stunning in a monochrome outfit. She completed her look with barrel curls and red lips.

Meanwhile, Jared, known for his work in “House Of Gucci”, “Dallas Buyers Club”, “Requiem for a Dream” and “American Psycho”, looked dapper in a mesh T-shirt paired with black pants and chunky sunglasses. Adding the extra oomph was his golden hair, which he chose to keep it open. In the image, the two are seen looking into the camera and smiling for the picture.

Huma wrote as the caption: “So wonderful meeting the super talented @jaredleto at the Grand Prix yesterday.. I am a huge admirer of his work and the meeting him was so lovely. #Etihad #ADGP24 #AbuDhabiGP@etihad.”

On the work front, Huma was last seen in the biopic on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal christened “Tarla”. The film is directed by Piyush Gupta. She will next be seen in “Jolly LLB 3,” a courtroom comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third part of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

She then has “Pooja Meri Jaan” alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film tells the story of a girl named Pooja who is being stalked by an unidentified admirer of her.

Then she has “Bayaan”, an upcoming investigative police procedural drama “Bayaan” by Bikas Mishra. She will be seen playing the role of a police officer named Roohi Kartar in the upcoming movie.

She will also be seen in “Gulabi”, where she will be seen playing an auto-rickshaw driver.Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film revolves around the true story of a auto-rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies. (IANS)