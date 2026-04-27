India

India Nears Milestone With Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam

13 hours ago
18 1 minute read

NEW DELHI — India is set to become the second country after Russia to operate a commercial-level fast breeder reactor, following a key milestone achieved at its prototype facility in Tamil Nadu, the government said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the indigenously developed 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam reached first criticality earlier this month, marking a significant step in the country’s nuclear energy program.

The reactor, developed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and built by BHAVINI, marks the beginning of the second stage of India’s three-stage nuclear power strategy. It uses uranium-plutonium mixed oxide fuel and is designed to generate more fuel than it consumes.

Once fully operational, the facility will place India alongside Russia as the only countries running commercial fast breeder reactors.

Officials said the development is critical to India’s long-term plan to tap its vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the program, improving fuel efficiency and energy security.

Fast breeder reactor programs have been explored by several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Germany and China, though most of those efforts are no longer active.

Singh said nuclear power will play a central role in India’s transition to clean energy, with the country targeting 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047.

He also highlighted the growing energy demands of sectors such as artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, which require reliable and continuous power supply.

The minister emphasized the importance of initiatives such as Small Modular Reactors and supportive policies, including the SHANTI Act, to encourage private sector participation. Under the government’s Nuclear Mission, with an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore, India plans to develop five small modular reactors by 2033.

Small modular reactors are expected to support captive power generation for industries, densely populated regions and remote areas lacking grid connectivity, as well as help repurpose thermal power plants.

Singh added that a balanced energy mix combining nuclear, renewable and other clean sources will be essential for India to achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2070. (Source: IANS)

13 hours ago
18 1 minute read
Photo of India New England News

India New England News

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