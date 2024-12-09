Raj Kundra Porn Case: Gehana Vashisht claims to have seen Raj Kundra’s family photo on the meeting premises

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actor and producer Gehena Vashisht on Monday in connection with a pornography case.

Earlier, the ED had summoned Raj Kundra in the same case; however, he skipped both summons.

Gehena’s interrogation lasted for more than six hours. Following the questioning, Gehena shared some shocking details related to the case with IANS.

Gehena revealed that the ED questioned her about the Hotshots app and asked if the app belonged to Raj Kundra.

Talking about the same, she elaborated, ‘I have always maintained that I never interacted with Raj Kundra directly. Our interactions used to happen through Umesh Kamath. However, the premises we visited for meetings had “Viaan Industries” written at the entrance. Also, we saw Raj Kundra’s family photo there. So, I am assuming that it’s Raj Kundra’s company. Otherwise, why would anyone else have Raj Kundra’s family photo in their premises?”

Gehna further added, ‘Hotshots was shut down in November 2020. I met Raj (Kundra) for the first time in January 2021. Raj was about to launch Bollyfame and Jaldilife, and our meeting was related to that. Shilpa Shetty was supposed to be the brand ambassador for it.'”

Gehna also highlighted that she used to receive three lakhs for each movie. After completing each film, she would raise an invoice. The payments were made to her ICICI bank account in GBP (Great Britain Pounds), which she then converted into Indian currency.

Last week the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 15 properties of Raj Kundra and his associates. The raids were conducted at various places in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

In May 2022, ED had registered a case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in a pornography case. (IANS)