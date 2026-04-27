Sanjay Dutt Pledges to Fund Education of 50 Tribal Girls Amid ‘Sarke Chunar’ Controversy

MUMBAI — Actor Sanjay Dutt has committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girls after appearing before India’s National Commission for Women over controversy surrounding the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.”

Dutt also submitted a written apology to the commission, expressing regret for any unintended harm and acknowledging the need for responsible portrayal of women in entertainment.

The controversy stems from criticism of the song’s lyrics and choreography, which drew backlash for alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women. The track faced widespread criticism shortly after its release, with singer Armaan Malik calling it a “new low,” while social media users labeled it inappropriate.

The issue escalated with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns about its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the song was reportedly removed from YouTube.

During the hearing, the commission raised questions about accountability and intent behind the content.

Dutt told the panel that future agreements tied to his projects would include mandatory legal due diligence provisions to ensure dignified representation of women and children.

Actress Nora Fatehi was also summoned by the commission but did not appear, citing that she is currently out of the country. She has requested a new date for her appearance.

Commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity and instructed those involved to avoid similar issues in the future. Those present submitted written apologies and acknowledged that the song had created a negative impression on society. (Source: IANS)