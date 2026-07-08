First Single From Madhavan-Starrer ‘GDN’ Released

Chennai — The makers of director Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s upcoming period film “GDN,” starring Madhavan in the lead role, have released the film’s first single, “The Rise of GDN.”

Production house Dharma Productions shared the song on social media and wrote, “Turn up the volume. The rise begins now! #TheRiseOfGDN is out now!”

The song is a motivational track composed by Govind Vasantha, with lyrics by Senthuzhan. It has been sung by Maalavika Sundar, Jaxk and Senthuzhan.

“GDN” is a biopic on iconic Indian inventor, agriculturist and philanthropist G.D. Naidu.

The trailer for the film was recently launched at a special event at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Naidu’s hometown.

The trailer opens with a person saying that G.D. Naidu, in his old age, had gone mad because he had bombed his own building. It then shows an Englishman asking, “Who the hell is this fakir?”

Naidu’s character is then introduced with flair, as his detractors appear jealous of his success through his transport system, UMS. The trailer also shows that he had started a polytechnic engineering college.

Actor Jayaram plays a powerful antagonist named Krishnan. In the trailer, he asks, “GDN charges huge amounts as fees but does he find paying tax a bitter pill to swallow?”

The British are shown realizing that GDN is working within the system and that his books are clean. However, his rivals appear determined to block his fame and success. Vinay Rai’s character is seen telling a British official, “Soil the books.”

Those in power are shown trying to restrict GDN’s growth by leveling false charges against him. Jayaram’s character orders police to search GDN’s premises, claiming they had received information that he had developed machines to print counterfeit currency.

The trailer later shows that GDN was an honest taxpayer who paid his taxes on time and began questioning the government only after taxes were imposed unjustly on him.

The British government is then shown bringing treason charges against GDN, accusing him of doing business with the Nazis against the interests of the crown.

Krishnan’s character threatens that GDN will not be allowed even one peaceful night’s sleep. The trailer ends with Aditi Balan’s character summing up GDN’s courage.

She says, “If the story of a hunt is written by the lion without the hunter in it, then the meaning of courage itself will change.”

Along with Madhavan, the film features Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Aditi Balan and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. The film has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Aravind Kamalanathan. (Source: IANS)