Fall Brings a Flurry of Indian Music Events to Boston

BOSTON–After a pause of more than two years due the pandemic, this fall season brings a flurry of Indian Classical music events in the greater Boston area.

The month of September witnessed several excellent concerts presented by the local organizations – Chinmaya Mission, Shadaj, MITHAS and LearnQuest Baithak.

The month of October is equally busy with the following calendar of events:

Time and Venue Event Information October 1 and 2 Saturday, 11am-12:30 pm Sunday, 1 – 2:30 pm LearnQuest Academy 711 Main Street Waltham MA Workshops in Hindustani Vocal music by Pandit Amit Mukherjee, the former Director of Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata and an expert in Ustad Amir Khan’s gayaki $25 – single day $40 – two days More info, please call 781-891-8535 October 2, Sunday 4:00 pm Kresge Auditorium MIT, Cambridge MA Carnatic Vocal concert by one of the leading Carnatic vocalist of today Vidwan T. M. Krishna Free for MITHAS members and students with ID $30 – Grneral admission MITHAS.org October 7, Friday 7:30 – 9:00 pm Academy of Creative Arts 12 A Street Burlington MA Sabrang – A Ghazal concert by the acclaimed ghazal singer Rekha Surya, Trained under the legends Begum Akhtar and Girija Devi Free admission Registration required Register at: academyofcreativearts.com/sabrang-event October 9, Sunday 3:00 pm LQ Baithak 125 Prospect Street Framingham MA Two concerts: 1-Abhishek Lahiri, a star sarodist from Kolkata 2-Pt. Amit Mukherjee, a veteran Kirana gharana vocalist in the style of Ustad Amir Khan Saheb Free for Baithak members $30 – Nonmembers More info, please call 781-891-8535 October 9, Sunday 4:00 pm Wong Auditorium MIT, Cambridge MA A vocal concert by an acclaimed young Carnatic vocalist Amritha Murali Free for MITHAS members and students with ID $30 – Grneral admission MITHAS.org October 9, Sunday 3:00 pm LQ Baithak 125 Prospect Street Framingham MA Two concerts: 1-Star sarodist Abhishek Lahiri 2-Pt. Amit Mukherjee, a veteran Kirana gharana vocalist in the style of Ustad Amir Khan Saheb Free for Baithak members $30 – Nonmembers More info, please call 781-891-8535 October 16, Sunday 4:00 pm LQ Baithak 125 Prospect Street Framingham MA Two concerts: 1- Megha Rawoot, a sitar concert 2-Suprio Dutta, A Hindustani classical vocal concert Free for Baithak members $30 – Nonmembers More info, please call 781-891-8535 October 22, Saturday 7:00 pm First Parish Church 349 Boston Post Rd Weston MA Priya Purshottam, A Hindustani classical vocal concert Free for Shadaj members $30 – Nonmembers Shadaj.org