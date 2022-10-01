Fall Brings a Flurry of Indian Music Events to Boston

By
India New England News
-
0
69
Amritha Murali
BOSTON–After a pause of more than two years due the pandemic, this fall season brings a flurry of Indian Classical music events in the greater Boston area.

The month of September witnessed several excellent concerts presented by the local organizations – Chinmaya Mission, Shadaj, MITHAS and LearnQuest Baithak.

The month of October is equally busy with the following calendar of events:

Time and Venue Event Information
October 1 and 2

Saturday, 11am-12:30 pm Sunday, 1 – 2:30 pm

LearnQuest Academy

711 Main Street

Waltham MA

 Workshops in Hindustani Vocal music by

Pandit Amit Mukherjee, the former Director of Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata and an expert in

Ustad Amir Khan’s gayaki

 $25 – single day

$40 – two days

 

 

More info, please call

781-891-8535
October 2, Sunday

4:00 pm

Kresge Auditorium

MIT, Cambridge MA

 Carnatic Vocal concert by one of the leading Carnatic vocalist of today

Vidwan T. M. Krishna

 Free for MITHAS members and students with ID

$30 – Grneral admission

MITHAS.org
October 7, Friday

7:30 – 9:00 pm

Academy of Creative Arts

12 A Street

Burlington MA

 Sabrang – A Ghazal concert by the acclaimed ghazal singer

Rekha Surya,

Trained under the legends

Begum Akhtar and Girija Devi

 Free admission

Registration required

Register at:

academyofcreativearts.com/sabrang-event
October 9, Sunday

3:00 pm

 

LQ Baithak

125 Prospect Street

Framingham MA

 Two concerts:

1-Abhishek Lahiri, a star sarodist from Kolkata

2-Pt. Amit Mukherjee, a veteran Kirana gharana vocalist in the style of Ustad Amir Khan Saheb

 Free for Baithak members

$30 – Nonmembers

 

 

More info, please call

781-891-8535
October 9, Sunday

4:00 pm

Wong Auditorium

MIT, Cambridge MA

 A vocal concert by an acclaimed young Carnatic vocalist

Amritha Murali

 Free for MITHAS members and students with ID

$30 – Grneral admission

MITHAS.org
October 16, Sunday

4:00 pm

LQ Baithak

125 Prospect Street

Framingham MA

 Two concerts:

1- Megha Rawoot, a sitar concert

2-Suprio Dutta,

A Hindustani classical vocal concert

 Free for Baithak members

$30 – Nonmembers

 

More info, please call

781-891-8535
October 22, Saturday

7:00 pm

First Parish Church

349 Boston Post Rd Weston MA

 Priya Purshottam,

A Hindustani classical vocal concert

 

 Free for Shadaj members

$30 – Nonmembers

 

Shadaj.org
TM Krishna
