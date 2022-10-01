Fall Brings a Flurry of Indian Music Events to Boston

BOSTON–After a pause of more than two years due the pandemic, this fall season brings a flurry of Indian Classical music events in the greater Boston area.
The month of September witnessed several excellent concerts presented by the local organizations – Chinmaya Mission, Shadaj, MITHAS and LearnQuest Baithak.
The month of October is equally busy with the following calendar of events:
|Time and Venue
|Event
|Information
|October 1 and 2
Saturday, 11am-12:30 pm Sunday, 1 – 2:30 pm
LearnQuest Academy
711 Main Street
Waltham MA
|Workshops in Hindustani Vocal music by
Pandit Amit Mukherjee, the former Director of Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata and an expert in
Ustad Amir Khan’s gayaki
|$25 – single day
$40 – two days
More info, please call
781-891-8535
|October 2, Sunday
4:00 pm
Kresge Auditorium
MIT, Cambridge MA
|Carnatic Vocal concert by one of the leading Carnatic vocalist of today
Vidwan T. M. Krishna
|Free for MITHAS members and students with ID
$30 – Grneral admission
MITHAS.org
|October 7, Friday
7:30 – 9:00 pm
Academy of Creative Arts
12 A Street
Burlington MA
|Sabrang – A Ghazal concert by the acclaimed ghazal singer
Rekha Surya,
Trained under the legends
Begum Akhtar and Girija Devi
|Free admission
Registration required
Register at:
academyofcreativearts.com/sabrang-event
|October 9, Sunday
3:00 pm
LQ Baithak
125 Prospect Street
Framingham MA
|Two concerts:
1-Abhishek Lahiri, a star sarodist from Kolkata
2-Pt. Amit Mukherjee, a veteran Kirana gharana vocalist in the style of Ustad Amir Khan Saheb
|Free for Baithak members
$30 – Nonmembers
More info, please call
781-891-8535
|October 9, Sunday
4:00 pm
Wong Auditorium
MIT, Cambridge MA
|A vocal concert by an acclaimed young Carnatic vocalist
Amritha Murali
|Free for MITHAS members and students with ID
$30 – Grneral admission
MITHAS.org
|October 16, Sunday
4:00 pm
LQ Baithak
125 Prospect Street
Framingham MA
|Two concerts:
1- Megha Rawoot, a sitar concert
2-Suprio Dutta,
A Hindustani classical vocal concert
|Free for Baithak members
$30 – Nonmembers
More info, please call
781-891-8535
|October 22, Saturday
7:00 pm
First Parish Church
349 Boston Post Rd Weston MA
|Priya Purshottam,
A Hindustani classical vocal concert
|Free for Shadaj members
$30 – Nonmembers
Shadaj.org