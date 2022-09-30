Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Shruti Haasan, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

Alia Bhatt to launch her own line of Maternity wear
Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress said: “Two years ago, I started a children’s clothing brand. Everyone asked why I’m doing a kids brand when I don’t have kids.”
“Now, I’m launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don’t think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway.”
“It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed.”
“You don’t know how you’re going to look or feel over the next few months and let’s be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful.”
“Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir’s wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn’t mean my sense of style has to, right?”
“So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn’t have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any ‘airport looks’.
“What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing
wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can’t wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!”
Shruti Haasan part of DC’s Sandman: Act III audio drama series
This comes just days after Shruti released her English single ‘She is a Hero’ which was loved by audiences and critics alike for its strong message and music.
The third instalment of the New York Times best-selling, multi part original audio drama series has been released exclusively on Audible by DC.
Shruti plays the character of a landlady at the World’s End Inn in the series.
It has been a dream come true for Shruti, who has always mentioned in her interviews about how big a fan she is of the Sandman series and that she is a huge admirer of Neil Giaman.
This is Shruti’s third international project after ‘Treadstone’ and ‘Frozen 2’ and the series also stars James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, Miriam Margoyles and Justin Vivian Bond among others.
Commenting on the same, Shruti said: “It feels great to be a small part of such an iconic series written by Neil Giaman. ‘Sandman : Act III’, the makers have taken the series to another level. I have been a huge Neil Giaman fan since I was a teenager and being a part of a sandman audio franchise with such stellar cast is a dream come true for me.”
‘The Sandman: Act III’ picks up where ‘The Sandman: Act II’ left off and is once again adapted and directed by co-executive producer Dirk Maggs. Act III is narrated by the man behind the graphic novels, Neil Gaiman, who also returns as creative director and co-executive producer.
On the film front, Shruti will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ opposite Prabhas. Apart from ‘Salaar’, the actress is busy shooting for NBK 107 opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiru 154 opposite Cheeranjeevi.
‘Action heroine’ Parineeti shares glimpse of gun training
Parineeti, who will be seen playing the role of agent Durga in the film, took to Instagram, where she shared a video in which she is seen practicing how to move while holding a gun.
“When you’re gun training but wanna use your skills on the action director himself, because he doesnt let you REST! Countless bruises and heat massages later, Agent Durga (aka stronger me) is ready for action film no. 2. Bring it on! #ActionHeroineInTraining #CodeNameTiranga #Stunts,” Parineeti captioned the image.
Parineeti also shared that she had to learn Israeli martial art Krav Maga for three months to perfect her role as an elite agent in the film ‘Code Name Tiranga’.
Developed for the Israel Defence Forces, Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, and boxing and wrestling.
‘Code Name Tiranga’ also stars Harrdy Sandhu opposite Parineeti and is set to release on October 14.
Guru Randhawa to make acting debut in Anupam Kher’s 532nd film
Mumbai– Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is all set to step into the world of acting and make his debut in veteran actor Anupam Kher’s 532nd film.
Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself along with Guru. Their back is towards the camera as the two seem to be reading the script of the film. The veteran star even made the singer’s track ‘High Rated Gabru’ playing the background.
He captioned it: “Reading my 532nd script and it is his 1st! Even though he is already a super star. Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting @gururandhawa – the actor! Shower him with your love and blessings! Jai Mata Di!'”
Sharing the same picture, Guru wrote: “I couldn’t have asked for a better launch. Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd.”
“I am a new comer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch. Rab Rakha!'”
Big B: Each hour on the sets of ‘KBC’ has been a huge revelation
Amitabh has been a part of the show since its inception in 2000. However, it was in 2003, when he was not a part of the show and superstar Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his shoes for the third season.
“Each hour on the sets of KBC has been a huge revelation for me and has brought an emotion that perhaps I had not experienced in such volume and fervour .. ” he wrote in his blog.
Big B added: “Love presents an immense gravity that pulls one down from whatever perched position they have been in .. gives its immense environ to encompass all .. its so involving and at times for keeps .. the affection in speech and form ..”
“The words of togetherness and admiration have always been so inspiring .. they are the reason for the liberated fervour .. they .. the audience .. the younger generation the older and the mid range .. when there is none of this .. life lies listless and weak.”
On the film front, Amitabh, who was last seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’, is gearing up for the release of upcoming film ‘Good Bye’. (IANS)