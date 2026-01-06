Chithra Wishes A.R. Rahman on Birthday, Urges Him to “Keep Stealing Hearts” With His Music

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India — Renowned playback singer K.S. Chithra on Tuesday shared a heartfelt birthday message for Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, praising his music and urging him to continue captivating audiences with his songs.

Taking to social media, Chithra wrote, “May your rhythm of life keep beating to the melodies tunes. Keep stealing hearts with your songs. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Rahman.” Her message quickly drew attention from fans and fellow artists across the Indian film industry.

Several prominent figures joined in extending birthday wishes to Rahman. Music director D. Imman described him as “a legend, a revolution, a universe of music,” while actress Mamta Mohandas shared a video clip of Rahman at his home in Los Angeles, highlighting his interest in blending music with cutting-edge technology.

Mohandas wrote that it was inspiring to watch Rahman experiment with the latest music technology while enjoying the creative process. She also thanked him for helping listeners experience a wide range of emotions through his work, calling him one of the greatest music legends of all time.

Rahman’s birthday was also marked at a public event, with the team of director Manoj N.S.’s upcoming film Moonwalk choosing the occasion to celebrate the composer during the film’s audio launch. Rahman reportedly cut a cake on stage as part of the celebrations.

The composer, often referred to as the “Mozart of Madras,” has sung all five songs featured in Moonwalk and is also making his acting debut in the film, which stars Prabhu Deva in the lead role. (Source: IANS)