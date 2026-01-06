Diljit Dosanjh Marks Birthday With Global Collaboration With J. Balvin

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday by announcing a global music collaboration with Colombian superstar J. Balvin, unveiling the upcoming song “Senorita” as a special surprise for fans.

Dosanjh shared a brief glimpse of the music video on Instagram, describing the project as a birthday surprise and expressing excitement about teaming up with Balvin on the track, which is expected to release in 2026.

The collaboration brings together two artists with strong international followings. Balvin is among the most influential Latin music performers globally, with multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Latin American Music Awards to his credit. He has also been recognized for helping lead a new wave of reggaeton to worldwide audiences and has headlined major global music festivals.

Balvin rose to prominence with his 2014 breakout single “6 AM” and later delivered a series of global hits, including “Mi Gente,” “Machika,” and “I Like It,” the latter topping the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. His collaborations with artists across genres have played a key role in expanding Latin music’s international reach.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh is set to appear in the upcoming film “Border 2,” directed by Anurag Singh. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

“Border 2” is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on January 23, 2026. (Source: IANS)