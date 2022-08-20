Chhaya Vora makes TV comeback with ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actress Chhaya Vora has been part of a number of TV shows, including ‘Shubharambh’ and ‘Mitron’, before gaining popularity for her role in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Now the actress is making a comeback to television with the fictional drama ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’.

Expressing her excitement, she shared: “Im happy to resume my shoots for TV screen. After my last show ‘Shubharambh’ went off air, I was focusing on movies. As an artist, I will work on those projects which come to me and are interesting too.

“For this, I’ve also given auditions and got selected. I feel blessed to make my comeback on TV screen, with a new show ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’. I really loved the story and concept of the show, so of course agreed to do it.”

Chhaya said that through this show, for the first time, she will get to experiment with her looks while sporting grey hair. She said: “Any actor would dream to play a variety of characters. I have got the chance to play different characters in theatre, television shows and films.

“This time, I’m playing male protagonist’s (Farman Haider) daadi’s (grandmother) character, and it’s totally different from my previous one. My character name is Uma Devi, out of love they call me UD.

“It’s a positive role but this time I’m getting a chance to experiment with my look as I’ll be spotted in grey hair and a completely different getup.”

‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ is all about female protagonist Saavi, who sets an example by becoming the first woman auto-rickshaw driver from Ujjain.

It features Samridhii Shukla and Framan Haider in lead roles.

‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ will air soon on Colors. (IANS)