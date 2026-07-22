Amaal Mallik Alleges Paid Campaign Against ‘Yeh Awarapan’

Mumbai–Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has alleged that rival elements in the film industry are financing a public relations campaign against his new song, “Yeh Awarapan,” in an effort to shape its reception among listeners.

Mallik addressed the issue in a lengthy Instagram post, saying genuine audience support mattered more than streaming figures, comparisons or outside narratives. He also thanked listeners for their response to the song and said music often needs time to connect with an audience.

“Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience,” Mallik wrote.

“There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don’t want the film or soundtrack to do well. My answer to all of them is simple ‘Please save your funds for your next films, who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie but if you don’t save some of it, you won’t be able to save your own films,” he added.

Mallik also responded to comparisons between the new song and the soundtrack of the original “Awarapan.”

“FYI – Awarapan 1 ke all songs were popoular indie pop songs and they were licensed by @VisheshB7 @VisheshFilms recreated, redesigned and re-imagined to fit Bollywood by the legend Pritam Da,” he wrote.

Mallik said songs including “Toh Phir Aao,” “Tera Mera Rishta,” “Maula Maula” and “Mahiya” were adapted from existing works rather than created as an entirely original soundtrack for the 2007 film.

He added that neither he nor the makers of “Awarapan 2” intended to recreate or overshadow the legacy of the earlier album.

“So that ends the debate of it being an original album, it’s well adapted by #Pritam and that’s the whole truth…Anyway, comparison is the killer of all happiness. We can’t do what #MustafaZahid did, and we don’t even wish to touch his legacy and spoil it,” Mallik wrote.

He urged listeners to experience music emotionally before forming opinions about it.

“Before you judge mine or any musician’s work, from this film or any film, ek baar aankh bandh karke woh insaan ka gaana dil se suno, then if you have the ability to sit with yourself for a bit and make an opinion then do so….Music is to be heard, felt and eventually accepted or rejected, not judged….but public ko haq hai judge karne ka, unka opinion sar aankhon par,” he said.

Mallik concluded by saying musicians who have genuine public support should not fear paid publicity campaigns.

“Paid PR se woh log darte hai jinko kabhi audience ka pyaar mila hi nahi….Mujhe toh dil mein bithaaya hai jantaa ne Dimaag numbers ke peeche bhaag raha hai sab ka aaj kal, woh toh jhakk maarke aayenge….Woh musician, Woh Gaana, Woh Effort, Woh Log Wapas Nahi Aate.Be kind….If you feel the pain in #YehAwarapan don’t worry about anything else dear listeners. Go heal your heart,” he wrote.

“Yeh Awarapan” was recently released as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Emraan Hashmi film “Awarapan 2.” The song was composed by Mallik, written by Rashmi Virag and performed by Arijit Singh.

The track also marks Singh’s return to film music following a brief break. (Source: IANS)