Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 14th Death Anniversary

MUMBAI — Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid an emotional tribute to legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on his 14th death anniversary on Friday, remembering the Hindi cinema icon as a timeless figure who continues to live on in the hearts of fans.

Shroff shared a nostalgic post on social media featuring a classic portrait of Rajesh Khanna, accompanied by the evergreen song “Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli” from the 1971 classic Anand. The song, composed by Salil Chowdhury with lyrics by Yogesh and sung by Manna Dey, remains one of the most memorable tracks associated with Khanna’s celebrated career.

The tribute carried the message, “Remembering Rajesh Khanna Ji on his death anniversary,” while Shroff added his own heartfelt note: “Always in our hearts,” along with a red heart emoji.

Born Jatin Khanna on December 29, 1942, Rajesh Khanna went on to become the first superstar of Hindi cinema, creating an unprecedented wave of popularity during the late 1960s and 1970s. Raised in Mumbai after being adopted by relatives Chunnilal Khanna and Leelawati Khanna, he rose from an aspiring actor to one of the most influential stars in Indian film history.

Khanna’s remarkable filmography includes some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated classics, including Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Haathi Mere Saathi, Safar, Bawarchi, Daag, Namak Haraam and Aap Ki Kasam.

Beyond his performances, Khanna became synonymous with some of Bollywood’s most beloved songs. His films introduced generations of audiences to unforgettable melodies such as “Mere Sapno Ki Rani,” “Roop Tera Mastana,” “Yeh Shaam Mastani,” “Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,” “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana,” and “Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli.”

Rajesh Khanna married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973, and the couple had two daughters, actors Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Before his marriage, his relationship with actress Anju Mahendru was widely discussed in the media.

Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 after a prolonged illness. His passing marked the end of an era, but his films, performances and songs continue to remain an important part of Indian popular culture.

Through tributes from colleagues and admirers across generations, Rajesh Khanna’s legacy as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars continues to endure. (Source: IANS)