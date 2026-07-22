A Decade of Impact: New England Choice Awards Honors 2026 Leaders, Innovators, and Changemakers

BOSTON— Marking a decade of celebrating leadership, innovation, and community impact, the New England Choice Awards (NECA) today announced the recipients of its 2026 honors, recognizing nine outstanding individuals and organizations whose achievements have strengthened communities across New England and beyond.

The 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced on Aug. 5, 2026.

The honorees will be celebrated at the 10th Annual New England Choice Awards Gala on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts. The black-tie event will bring together more than 400 distinguished guests, including business executives, entrepreneurs, healthcare leaders, academics, philanthropists, nonprofit leaders, and community influencers.

Click here to buy tickets to the 2026 NECA Gala.

Presented by INE MultiMedia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting art, culture, education, and empowerment, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, the New England Choice Awards have become one of the region’s most respected platforms recognizing individuals and organizations whose work reflects excellence, leadership, and meaningful contributions to society.

“This year is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the New England Choice Awards,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, President of INE MultiMedia, President of Women Who Win, creator of the New England Choice Awards, and co-producer of the event. “For the past decade, these awards have recognized extraordinary individuals and organizations whose leadership, innovation, service, and generosity have strengthened our communities and inspired others. We congratulate this year’s honorees and thank our distinguished jury and everyone who submitted nominations. We look forward to welcoming the community on November 14 for a memorable evening celebrating excellence and achievement.”

Established in 2016, the New England Choice Awards recognize exceptional individuals of Indian origin, Indian Americans, and distinguished leaders from all communities whose contributions have significantly advanced India, the Indian American community in the United States, and the broader New England region. For the past decade, the awards have honored excellence across business, technology, healthcare, academia, arts, philanthropy, nonprofit leadership, and community service, celebrating those whose vision, leadership, and dedication have created lasting impact.

A distinguished jury comprised of leaders from business, academia, healthcare, nonprofit organizations, and community service selected the 2026 honorees through a rigorous nomination and review process.

The 2026 New England Choice Awards Honorees

Academia & Innovation Award 2026

Srini Devadas

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Edwin Sibley Webster Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Recognized as a pioneer in secure computing and applied cryptography, Srini Devadas is honored with the 2026 Academia & Innovation Award for his groundbreaking contributions to computer science research, education, and technology innovation.

As the Edwin Sibley Webster Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT and a principal investigator at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), Devadas has shaped the future of secure processor design, privacy-preserving computing, and cybersecurity technologies. His research has influenced both academic advancement and real-world applications across the technology industry.

A Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Devadas has received some of the highest honors in computer engineering, including the ACM/IEEE Eckert-Mauchly Award, IEEE W. Wallace McDowell Award, IEEE Computer Society Technical Achievement Award, and ACM SIGSAC Outstanding Innovation Award.

Art & Culture Visionary Award 2026

Laura Weinstein

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Ananda Coomaraswamy Curator of South Asian and Islamic Art

Celebrated for advancing appreciation and understanding of global artistic traditions, Laura Weinstein is honored as the 2026 Art & Culture Visionary for her leadership in preserving, interpreting, and sharing the rich cultural heritage of South Asian and Islamic art.

As the Ananda Coomaraswamy Curator of South Asian and Islamic Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Weinstein oversees one of the nation’s most significant collections in these fields. Since joining the MFA in 2009, she has transformed the presentation of the museum’s galleries and curated important exhibitions, including Divine Color, bringing new perspectives and greater accessibility to audiences.

A respected scholar and author of Arts of South Asia, Weinstein has contributed significantly to expanding global understanding of artistic traditions through research, exhibitions, and education.

Business Trailblazer Award 2026

Chandra S. Pandey

Seceon

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Recognized for entrepreneurial leadership and technology innovation, Chandra S. Pandey receives the 2026 Business Trailblazer Award for building a cybersecurity company at the forefront of artificial intelligence-driven threat detection and response.

As Founder and CEO of Seceon, Pandey has led the development of a unified cybersecurity platform designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats through automation and advanced analytics. His vision has positioned Seceon as an emerging force in helping enterprises and service providers strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities.

With more than 25 years of experience spanning networking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies, Pandey previously held leadership positions at Juniper Networks, Ciena, and Lucent Technologies. An inventor with multiple patents in high-performance computing and scalable infrastructure, he continues to advance practical applications of AI in cybersecurity.

Beacon of Community Service Award 2026

Lalit Sudan

Vision-Aid

President

Honored for transforming compassion into action, Lalit Sudan receives the 2026 Beacon of Community Service Award for his leadership in expanding opportunities and support for individuals with visual impairment.

As President of Vision-Aid, Sudan has helped strengthen the organization’s mission of enabling, educating, and empowering people with visual disabilities through access to vision care, rehabilitation, assistive technology, and training programs. Under his leadership, Vision-Aid has expanded partnerships with hospitals, educators, and community organizations to reach more individuals in need.

A longtime technology and consulting leader, Sudan brings a commitment to service that extends beyond Vision-Aid through his involvement with charitable organizations focused on healthcare, education, and community development.

Nonprofit Organization of the Year 2026

Sewa International Boston Chapter

Neha Kaushal Mishra

Joint Coordinator

Recognized for its unwavering commitment to volunteerism, compassion, and community impact, Sewa International Boston Chapter is honored as the 2026 Nonprofit Organization of the Year for its outstanding efforts to improve lives through education, food security, healthcare, disaster relief, and community service initiatives.

Founded on the principle of selfless service, Sewa Boston works closely with volunteers, nonprofit organizations, schools, and community partners to develop programs that promote education, health, and economic opportunity for individuals and families throughout New England. Under the leadership of Joint Coordinatoer Neha Kaushal Mishra, the chapter has expanded its reach and strengthened its impact by mobilizing volunteers to address critical community needs while fostering a culture of service and civic engagement.

Among its signature initiatives are the Aspire Program, which provides STEM education and mentoring opportunities for students in Lowell Public Schools, and the Fresh Hot Meal Program, conducted in partnership with the World Food Program and African Community Education (ACE) Center to provide nutritious meals to underserved communities. Through these and many other volunteer-driven efforts, Sewa International Boston Chapter continues to demonstrate how collective action and compassionate leadership can create meaningful and lasting change across the region.

Community Catalyst Award 2026

Jharna Madan

Hindi Manch

Community Leader, Educator, Producer, and Event Organizer

Recognized for strengthening cultural connections and community engagement, Jharna Madan receives the 2026 Community Catalyst Award for her dedication to preserving heritage, inspiring creativity, and building inclusive platforms for generations.

Through her leadership with Hindi Manch, including major cultural celebrations such as Rashtriya Mahotsav and Antarrashtriya Mahotsav, Madan has created opportunities for the community to celebrate language, arts, and traditions. Her commitment extends through initiatives including IndiArt, Sew We Care, and Care4Janitors, and 20 Under 20.

A senior interior designer and project manager, Madan brings the same creativity, collaboration, and purpose to her professional work and community service efforts.

Healthcare Trailblazer Award 2026

Dr. Anju Nohria

Brigham and Women’s Hospital & Harvard Medical School

Associate Physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine

Honored for advancing cardiovascular care and medical research, Dr. Anju Nohria receives the 2026 Healthcare Trailblazer Award for her leadership in improving outcomes for patients with complex heart conditions.

Dr. Nohria serves as Director of the Cardio-Oncology Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she focuses on addressing cardiovascular complications associated with cancer treatments. Her work bridges clinical care, research, and education to improve quality of life for cancer survivors.

A graduate of Harvard Medical School, Dr. Nohria has made significant contributions through clinical research, publications, physician training, and innovation in cardiovascular medicine.

Philanthropist of the Year Award 2026

Vivek Sharma

Entrepreneur, Investor, and Philanthropist

Recognized for leveraging leadership and philanthropy to create meaningful social impact, Vivek Sharma receives the 2026 Philanthropist of the Year Award for his commitment to education, community development, and athletic excellence.

Sharma serves on the Board of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes through world-class coaching, sports science, training, and resources. He has played an important role in engaging the Indian American community in supporting India’s Olympic movement.

With more than three decades of global executive experience as a CEO, investor, board member, and business leader, Sharma continues to combine entrepreneurial success with a strong commitment to giving back.

Hope in Action Award 2026

Cancer Mukti Foundation

Pramod Pandey

Founder

Recognized for transforming personal loss into a mission of compassion and service, Cancer Mukti Foundation receives the inaugural Hope in Action Award for its commitment to cancer awareness, patient advocacy, and family support.

Founded following the loss of the founder’s wife to cancer, the organization has turned a deeply personal journey into a broader mission to educate communities, promote early detection, connect patients with resources, and support caregivers navigating the challenges of cancer.

Through outreach programs, partnerships, and community engagement, Cancer Mukti Foundation represents the power of turning hope into action and creating a more informed and supportive environment for families affected by cancer.

Founded in 2016, INE MultiMedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting art, culture, education, and empowerment. Through initiatives including the New England Choice Awards, the organization recognizes individuals and organizations whose achievements inspire communities and contribute to a stronger, more inclusive society.

The 10th Annual New England Choice Awards Gala will take place on:

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Burlington Marriott Hotel

Burlington, Massachusetts

The event will bring together leaders from across New England for an evening celebrating excellence, achievement, and community impact.