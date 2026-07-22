Pawan Singh Says ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ Anthem Celebrates Bhojpuri Culture

Mumbai–Singer and actor Pawan Singh said the title track of “Bhojpuri Bawaal” celebrates the energy, pride and cultural identity of the Bhojpuri community.

The anthem, titled “Gamcha On. Volume Up,” features Singh alongside Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav.

“Music has always been the heartbeat of Bhojpuri culture, and this anthem captures that spirit perfectly. It’s energetic, rooted and celebrates everything that makes our community unique. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life,” Singh said in a statement.

Nirahua said the song establishes the tone of the show while presenting Bhojpuri culture to a wider national audience.

“This anthem perfectly sets the tone for Bhojpuri Bawaal. It celebrates our culture, our people and our pride in a way that feels authentic while also introducing the show to audiences across the country,” he said.

Dubey described the track as a reflection of the color, joy and larger-than-life character of Bhojpuri celebrations.

“The anthem reflects the colour, joy and larger-than-life spirit of Bhojpuri celebrations. It’s vibrant, full of life and gives audiences a beautiful first glimpse into the world of Bhojpuri Bawaal,” she said.

Raghwani said the anthem goes beyond introducing the show by highlighting the scale and identity of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

“This anthem isn’t just introducing a show, it introduces the scale, emotions and identity of an entire entertainment industry that deserves to be celebrated,” she said.

Yadav said the song gives heartland stories and personalities a larger platform.

“The heartland has always had stories and personalities that connect deeply with people. Through this anthem, we’re celebrating that spirit on a much larger canvas,” he said.

Composer and singer Sneha Khanwalkar said the aim was to preserve the authenticity of Bhojpuri music while giving the anthem a contemporary sound.

“What excited me most about the Bhojpuri Bawaal Anthem was its authenticity. The brief wasn’t to recreate Bhojpuri music; it was to celebrate it,” Khanwalkar said.

“I wanted the anthem to retain its rawness, pride and infectious energy while giving it a contemporary sound that could resonate with audiences across the country. It’s a celebration of a culture that deserves to be heard far beyond its traditional boundaries.” (Source: IANS)