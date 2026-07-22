Jasleen Royal Sings ‘Luka Chuppi’ in Solidarity With Student Protesters

Mumbai–Singer Jasleen Royal has expressed support for students protesting across India, sharing a rendition of “Luka Chuppi” from the 2006 film “Rang De Basanti.”

Royal posted a video of herself performing the song, which was written by Prasoon Joshi and originally sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar. The track was featured in the film on Waheeda Rehman and R. Madhavan.

Text displayed over Royal’s video read: “I couldn’t stay silent. I use my voice to stand with every student protesting.”

In the caption, the singer called for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the unrest.

“My prayers are with everyone who has already been affected and I sincerely hope there are no further casualties or injuries. May dialogue lead the way, not division, and bring us closer to a peaceful resolution,” Royal wrote.

Her post followed violent clashes Monday involving students and supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party, who marched from Jantar Mantar toward Parliament.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination irregularities, including allegations surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak.

The demonstration drew students, opposition leaders and activists calling for greater accountability in the education system. Delhi Police said they would conduct a thorough investigation into the violence.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, “Rang De Basanti” follows a British film student who travels to India to make a documentary about five revolutionaries from the country’s independence movement.

She recruits five young men to appear in the project, and their experience portraying the revolutionaries inspires them to challenge injustices in contemporary India.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten and Madhavan. Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher and Om Puri appear in supporting roles.

Royal made her Hindi film music debut with “Preet” from the 2014 Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan film “Khoobsurat.” (Source: IANS)