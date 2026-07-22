Tara Sutaria Shares Favorite Moments With Yash From ‘Madhosh’

Mumbai–Actress Tara Sutaria has shared a series of romantic images with co-star Yash from “Madhosh,” a new song featured in the upcoming film “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.”

Sutaria posted the photos on Instagram and said some of her favorite moments in the song were the quieter exchanges between their characters.

“The in between moments are my favourites in Madhosh.. The stolen glances, the sweetness in our smiles, the eyes.. What are your favourite moments?,” she wrote.

The images show Sutaria and Yash in several romantic poses as their characters, Rebecca and Raya.

“Madhosh” was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, who previously collaborated on the title track of “Saiyaara.”

The song offers a closer look at the relationship between Raya and Rebecca. While Raya retains the intense personality seen in the film’s earlier song “Tabaahi,” his interactions with Rebecca reveal a softer side of the character.

The music video also suggests that Raya may be romantically involved with more than one woman. Kiara Advani’s character is shown expressing an attraction to him, while Nayanthara’s character appears alongside him in another sequence.

In addition to Hindi, the song has been released in several regional languages. It is titled “Manamohaka” in Kannada, “Manasaagadhe” in Telugu, “Thadumaarudheyyy” in Tamil and “Madhu Mohini” in Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, “Toxic” also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on Aug. 26.

Mohandas previously praised Advani’s performance in the film, describing it as transformative.

“Some performances don’t just belong to a film, they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative,” Mohandas said.

“As a director, I am deeply proud of her and the performance she has delivered and the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey.” (Source: IANS)