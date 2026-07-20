Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

Akshay Kumar Stumbles During London Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur

Mumbai–Akshay Kumar briefly lost his balance while walking with Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur near Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

A video circulating on social media shows Akshay quickly regaining his footing and smiling as Saif and Taimur laughed. The trio was heading to the stadium to watch the India-England Test match.

Akshay wore a printed off-white shirt with beige trousers, while Saif opted for an olive-green blazer. Taimur wore a light blue shirt and navy trousers.

Akshay and Saif, who previously appeared together in films including “Main Khiladi Tu Anari,” “Yeh Dillagi” and “Tashan,” will reunite on screen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming film “Haiwaan.”

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blamed Karan Johar for Unhappy Marriages

Mumbai–Samantha Ruth Prabhu once jokingly blamed filmmaker Karan Johar for creating unrealistic expectations about marriage during her appearance on “Koffee with Karan.”

“You are, on some level, the reason for unhappy marriages,” Samantha told Johar while appearing alongside Akshay Kumar during the show’s seventh season.

She said Johar’s films had romanticized weddings and married life for generations.

“Because you have marketed this idea of marriage and wedding lehengas and wedding songs and, you know, from our youth, and you have, like, portrayed life to be ‘K3G’ when in fact, the reality is ‘KGF’,” she said.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.

Kartik Aaryan Hails Spain’s World Cup Triumph, Praises Lamine Yamal

Mumbai–Kartik Aaryan celebrated Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup victory, praising the team’s performance and teenage star Lamine Yamal.

“Spain played like a true champion,” the actor wrote alongside a video of the final.

Calling Yamal “truly inspiring,” Aaryan added: “Lamine Yamal. This boy and his story. Truly inspiring!! Fought all odds and became a world champion.”

Spain defeated defending champion Argentina 1-0 in extra time, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.

Aaryan will next appear in “Naagzilla,” directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and scheduled for release on Feb. 12, 2027.

Urvashi Dholakia Returns to Social Media After Detox Break

Mumbai–Television actress Urvashi Dholakia has returned to social media after taking a break from posting.

The “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” actress announced her comeback on Instagram, sharing several selfies and candid videos after what she described as a “good detox period.”

“After a good detox period from social media posting .. Helloooo Everyone I am back,” Dholakia wrote.

In the photos, she posed in blue jeans and a black top, while another video showed her relaxing in her room.

Dholakia recently made headlines after sharing a birthday tribute to her twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar. Calling them her “twin stars,” she said she was proud of the men they had become and thanked them for bringing “twice the magic and countless memories” into her life.

The actress began her career as a child, appearing in a commercial with Revathi at age 6 before playing Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan series “Shrikant.”

She later appeared in television shows including “Dekh Bhai Dekh,” “Ghar Ek Mandir,” “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Kahiin To Hoga.”

Dholakia won the sixth season of the reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2012 and later appeared in “Chandrakanta” and “Naagin 6.” She was most recently seen in the cooking reality show “Maa Hai Na,” hosted by Shilpa Shetty.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Wins Best Actress Award for ‘Chhorii 2’

Mumbai–Nushrratt Bharuccha won the Best Actress (Female) award for her performance in “Chhorii 2” at the 2026 NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards.

Bharuccha said the recognition was especially meaningful because of the film’s message and the emotional investment she brought to the role.

“It feels very special. When you do something with all your heart, and also a film that says so much, and you get to do so much in the film, and critics give you the award, you really do get the push,” she said.

The actress dedicated the honor to women who continue working to build their own paths.

“I want to give this award to all the chhoriis out there who have always tried doing something for themselves,” she added.

In “Chhorii 2,” Bharuccha returned as Sakshi, a mother fighting to protect her 7-year-old daughter from a dangerous cult and a sinister daasi played by Soha Ali Khan.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the horror thriller is a sequel to the 2021 film “Chhorii.” It also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal and premiered on Amazon Prime Video in April 2025.

The third edition of the Indian Streaming Academy Awards honored performances and original programming across India’s streaming industry.

Other winners included Manoj Bajpayee for “The Family Man” Season 3 and Shabana Azmi for “Dabba Cartel.” Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat received critics’ acting awards for “Delhi Crime” Season 3 and “Paatal Lok” Season 2, respectively.

Karisma Kapoor Praises Shakira’s World Cup Final Performance

Mumbai–Karisma Kapoor praised Shakira’s performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, sharing her admiration for the Colombian singer on social media.

Kapoor reposted a clip from the performance and wrote, “Uff too good,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. She added, “Lolo Loves,” along with clapping emojis.

Shakira headlined the first FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, performing “Dai Dai,” the tournament’s official song, with Nigerian music star Burna Boy.

After the event, Shakira shared photos from the performance and thanked Burna Boy, the Ghetto Kids dance group, social media participants and her team.

“Thank you @ghettokids_tfug, @burnaboygram, social media participants, and my whole team for being there for me for this performance that will live on forever,” she wrote.

The performance continued Shakira’s long association with the World Cup. She previously recorded “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” for the 2010 tournament in South Africa and returned with “La La La (Brazil 2014)” four years later.

Kapoor was most recently seen in the mystery thriller “Brown,” directed by Abhinay Deo. She is also serving as a judge on the dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer.”

Jaya Bachchan Once Explained Why Aishwarya Rai Was an Ideal Fit for Her Family

Mumbai–Jaya Bachchan once praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for maintaining a low profile and fitting naturally into the Bachchan family despite her status as a major star.

During an appearance on “Koffee With Karan,” the veteran actress and politician described Aishwarya as “lovely” and discussed the qualities she admired most in her daughter-in-law.

“She is such a big star herself, but when we are all together, I have never ever seen her push herself, and I like that quality. I like it that she stands behind, she is quiet, she listens,” Bachchan said.

She added that Aishwarya had adjusted well not only to the family but also to its close circle of friends.

“Another beautiful thing is she has fitted so well. Not just into the family, but she knows this is family, these are good friends,” she said.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan worked together in several films, including “Dhoom 2,” “Guru,” “Umrao Jaan,” “Sarkar Raj” and “Raavan.” They married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.

Abhishek is set to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “King,” directed by Siddharth Anand. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma. (Source: IANS)