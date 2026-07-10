Brook, Salt Power England Past India to Clinch T20I Series

Bristol, England — Harry Brook and Phil Salt powered England to a dominant nine-wicket win over India in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol, sealing the five-match series with one game remaining.

Brook, England’s captain, struck an unbeaten 79 off 35 balls, while Salt finished 59 not out off 42 deliveries as England chased down 159 in just 13.5 overs.

England lost Jos Buttler early, but India failed to build on the breakthrough. Brook and Salt put together an unbeaten 151-run stand for the second wicket, taking control of the chase with ease.

Brook attacked India’s bowlers from the start, hitting boundaries and sixes freely, while Salt played a steady supporting role to keep England well ahead of the required rate.

Earlier, India struggled with another batting collapse before captain Shreyas Iyer rescued the innings with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls. Iyer hit four fours and five sixes after coming in under pressure, but received little support from the rest of the lineup.

Shivam Dube made 22, but no other Indian batter produced a significant contribution as India finished at 158/7 in 20 overs.

England’s bowlers kept India under pressure throughout the innings. Jofra Archer took 2-20, while Josh Tongue picked up 2-36 as India failed to build sustained momentum despite Iyer’s resistance.

India’s bowlers then failed to defend the below-par total. After Buttler’s early dismissal, Brook and Salt took charge against both pace and spin as England completed one of their most emphatic wins of the series.

The victory gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The opening match was abandoned before England won the next three games.

Brief scores: India 158/7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80*, Shivam Dube 22; Jofra Archer 2-20, Josh Tongue 2-36) lost to England 159/1 in 13.5 overs (Harry Brook 79*, Phil Salt 59*) by nine wickets. (Source: IANS)