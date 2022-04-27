Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Nikhil Parmar, Aamir Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Urvashi Rautela: I would really wait for the opportunity to share the screen with SRK

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party on April 17. After that fans went to trend the ‘Pagalpanti’ actress on social media along with SRK and wanted to see them romancing on screen.

When Urvashi was questioned about the same. She says: “I feel my fans love me so much that they now know me. I would really wish and wait for the opportunity to share screen opposite Shahrukh Khan. It’s any actress’ dream. Hope that happens soon. Keeping my fingers crossed.”

Urvashi who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and later represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant and was also first youngest judge for Miss Universe Pageant 2021 enjoys 48 millions followers on social media.

She adds: “Social media has turn out to be a easy way to stay in touch with fans. I can’t be more blessed to have so much of love. I just wish to keep my audience entertain and keep winning hearts. They are like family to me.”

The actress will be next seen opposite American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo in upcoming music video and a Bollywood film ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda.

Nikhil Parmar thrilled to share screen with Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai– Actor Nikhil Parmar feels delighted to share screen space with popular south actress Rashmika Mandanna.

He says: “It was my luck to be in one frame with Rashmika. She is very beautiful and talented actress. And also a very humble human being. Shooting with such celebrated names is always encouraging. I got to learn a lot looking at her professionalism, the way she carries herself even after being famous. It was like I’m meeting someone very genuine. I was inspired. We both shot for upcoming TVC.”

Nikhil known for featuring in television shows like ‘Kashibai Bajirao Balal’, ‘Nima Denzongpa’, ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ among others feels his struggle is getting credited with time.

He shares: “I’m part of showbiz since 2012 and after the struggle of 10 long years I’m finally getting some credit and recognition. Though Gujarati industry accepted me long back and I got opportunity to entertain my fans. Its time when Hindi industry too is getting kind towards me. I’m finally making my Bollywood debut and digital projects lined up.”

“I personally feel nothing builds our strength like surviving difficulty. Nothing forces us to leverage what we have, dig deep and come up with every ounce of integrity, patience and strength like a hard time,” he adds.

Nikhil will be making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming ‘Heropanti 2’ that stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aamir Khan plays Beethoven’s melody, raises excitement around his ‘Kahani’

Mumbai– For the past few days, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has been constantly building up the excitement around his next announcement and that he will be coming up with a special ‘kahaani’ (story) on the April 28, was recently seen in a video where he was trying his hand on the piano playing legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s creation ‘Fur Elise’.

The video, shared on the social media handle of his production house Aamir Khan Productions, shows him informing his followers how he will be sharing a story with everyone on Thursday as he said, “Kal milta hu mai ap logo ko”.

The caption mentioned, “Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani”. Earlier, the ‘Dangal’ star piqued the interest of the audience by taking the angle of sports as he was seen playing box cricket while announcing that he will soon share a ‘Kahani’ on April 28.

Meanwhile, Aamir is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 1994 runaway success ‘Forrest Gump’. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is set in the milieu, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kajal Pisal: Surviving hardship helps us know better who, and what, matters in life

Mumbai– Actress Kajal Pisal, currently seen in TV show ‘Sirf Tum’, feels difficult times make us perfect.

She says: “Going through difficult times leaves us with a lasting impression. They alter us and change the way we view our lives. We actually learn who and what matters in our life and undoubtedly we have a greater appreciation for them. Such experiences makes us more perfect in life.”

The actress reveals after surviving ups and down in life. She has more gratitude towards life.

She continues: “Surviving hardship gives us a broader perspective on what hardship really is. You will look back on the things you use to complain about and be thankful they are your only worries. After we have survived a difficult time, we are given a deep gratitude for our life.”

The actress feel she is lucky to have lights in her real life from her charecters and situation she acts onscreen.

She adds: “Going through difficult times happens. To find the light, I make sure to have learning while acting for the tracks in our TV shows, we go through the darkness and as an actor I enjoy the opportunity to take a deep learning from my onscreen charecters or tracks. And remember that the lessons I’m learning will shift my view of life offsceeen too. End of the day I easily learn what matters, who matters, how strong I’m and how lucky I’m to exist.”

Kajal is known for featuring in shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others. (IANS)