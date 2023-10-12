Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Yami Gautam, R. Madhavan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sushmita Sen talks about Aarya being the ‘Michael Corleone of India’

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen, who is gearing up for the release of the third season of her hit streaming show ‘Aarya’, has shared about her character that this time around she has nothing to lose.

The actress also said that this season will see Aarya in her most dangerous form of a lady don, before she went on to affirm that her titular character is, “the Michael Corleone of India”.

Michael Corleone is one of the most legendary characters in the history of cinema.

The character, played by Al Pacino, belongs to Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Godfather’ trilogy.

Talking about how things look for Aarya in season 3, the actress and former Miss Universe told the media at the event: “Aarya has nothing to lose in season 3 and when that happens you become the most dangerous person”.

The actress further mentioned: “People were wondering why didn’t Aarya become a don in season 2. I would like to tell them and assure them that they’re gonna see the don in her in full glory in this season.”

In the third season of the show, Aarya has now her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side. The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

‘Aarya 3’ is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

Yami Gautam stationed in north India for 50 days for her next project

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in ‘OMG 2’, is stationed in a north Indian town for 50 days for the shoot of her upcoming film, the details of which are currently under the wraps.

The actress is thrilled to be shooting in north India, as it’s a place she has a deep fondness for due to its natural beauty and tranquility, providing her with an escape from the bustling city life in Mumbai.

A source revealed, “Yami Gautam is shooting for her upcoming film in north India and will be filming there for the next 50 days. The project promises to be one that continues to showcase Yami’s prowess as a performer and a formal announcement will be made soon.”

Yami has been having a terrific run as her projects including ‘Lost’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, and most notably, her theatrical release, ‘OMG 2,’ have received good response and the audience has appreciated her work in these projects.

‘OMG 2’ even managed to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark, firmly establishing her as a box-office draw.

The actress has ‘Dhoom Dham’ in the pipeline along with this untitled project.

R. Madhavan reveals Big B is the first one to always wish him on his Birthday

New Delhi– Actor R. Madhavan, who has shared screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2010 thriller film ‘Teen Patti’, revealed how the megastar is always the first person to wish him on his birthday at 12 a.m.

Madhavan has expressed his love towards Amitabh Bachchan on episode 43 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15. The show is hosted by Big B.

The new episode celebrated Mr Bachchan’s 81st birthday. A video message was played on the sets of ‘KBC’, which featured Madhavan.

In the video, Madhavan said: “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Mr Amit ji. May you have the most extraordinary year. Full of love, happiness, and the peak of health. And you know it’s a matter of great privilege for us to be part of the industry when you are there. You’ve led by example and been the greatest motivation for me.”

“And for those who don’t know, every time it’s one of our birthdays, the first person to actually message and wish you at exactly 12 a.m., has been Amit ji. That much of care and love is just so difficult to come by. And I’m in complete awe of you, Sir,” shared the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame actor.

“And I hold you as a beacon of example of grace and humility. Thank you so much for being there and motivating us. Wish you a very happy birthday,” he concluded.

Replying to Madhavan, Big B said: “Thank you so much, Maddy.”

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and ‘Dhoka: Round D Corner’. He next has ‘Amriki Pandit’, untitled C. Sankaran Nair biopic, and an untitled G. D. Naidu biopic.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s 10th grade video goes viral, fans doubt her age