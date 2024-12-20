Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Find out which place Shah Rukh Khan dreamed of visiting with his father

Mumbai– Actor Shah Rukh Khan once shared that he never visited Kashmir because his late father had asked him not to go there without him.

An old video of SRK making this heartfelt confession has resurfaced online. In an earlier appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Khan revealed the reason he had never visited Kashmir. In the video, the actor could be heard saying, “My father’s mother was Kashmiri. My father told me that in life, make sure you visit Istanbul, Rome, and Kashmir at least once, whether I’m here or not. However, you can visit the other two without me, but don’t go to Kashmir without me.”

Shah Rukh added, “So he died very early. I have been all over the world lekin main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Bohot saare mauke bhi mile, doston ne bohot bulaya, ghar wale chutti pe bhi gaye, par main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Kyunki mere father ne kaha tha ki Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna, Kashmir main dikhaaunga,” (I had many opportunities to visit Kashmir—my friends invited me, and even my family went on a holiday there. However, I never went because my father told me not to go without him, as he wanted to take me himself.”)

SRK’s father, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan, passed away from cancer when he was just a teenager, and his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, died a decade later, when he was only 24.

Shah Rukh Khan made his first-ever visit to Kashmir in 2012, during the shoot of his film “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.” Before landing in Kashmir, Khan had tweeted, “Dark clouds…wet roads…too early for even life to feel alive…but I am on way to make movies. A cigarette and coffee as co travellers.”

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan also filmed scenes for his movie “Dunki” in Kashmir.

Aishwarya and Abhishek attend daughter Aaradhya’s annual function for two days

Mumbai– Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together on the second day of their daughter Aaradhya’s school annual day.

Despite ongoing rumours about their divorce, the couple turned heads with their stylish appearance. Aishwarya’s mother also accompanied them. A video capturing their presence is now going viral on social media.

In the video that has surfaced online, Aishwarya is seen wearing a black outfit paired with a sling bag, while Abhishek looks effortlessly cool in a casual green ensemble. The couple shared smiles as they walked toward the gate, with Aishwarya holding her mother’s hand.

On the first day of the event, Amitabh Bachchan also joined to watch his granddaughter’s performance.

In a heartwarming display of respect, the ‘Dasvi’ star proved to be a perfect gentleman. Abhishek was seen letting his wife, Aishwarya, walk ahead of him, a gesture that has caught the attention of fans.

The proud parents were also spotted dancing together at Aaradhya’s school annual day. The star-studded event took place at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Thursday evening and was attended by many prominent celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

On the first day of the school’s annual day, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Amitabh were seen by her side, engaging with other guests. The Bachchan family’s presence at the prestigious event effectively put an end to the speculation. One viral clip even showed Abhishek being protective of his wife as they entered together, with the couple also spotted walking hand-in-hand.

This was the first time Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek were seen together publicly since the rumours started circulating. Despite the media frenzy, the couple has stayed silent on the matter, focusing instead on their professional commitments.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage has been ongoing, especially after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year. The latest round of rumours gained traction when Aishwarya’s name was listed without the “Bachchan” surname at a Dubai event.

Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse of ‘epic dive day’ at Great Barrier Reef

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Khan, are currently holidaying in Australia. Among their many adventures, the actress shared a glimpse of their “epic dive day” at the Great Barrier Reef.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures and videos featuring her and Zaheer, whom she first met at a party hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. In the images, the couple is seen sporting diving gear and posing for the camera ahead of the big jump.

In the second image, the two are seen listening to the instructions from their guide, whom the actress said helped them find “Nemo.” Other images and clips included their adventure under the water. In one video, the couple is seen dancing in the waters.

The last picture had the newly married couple posing for a selfie as they made it back into the yacht post their dive.

For the caption, she wrote: “EPIC Dive day at the Great Barrier Reef! Thank you to our amazing dive guide Chris @quicksilverdive who showed us the best spots, helped us find Nemo and made sure we had the best time!”

Talking about the Great Barrier Reef, it is the world’s largest coral reef system, composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching for over 2,300 kilometers.

It was on December 18, when Sonakshi and Zaheer, who got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, shared that they were travelling to ‘the next continent’ to celebrate the holiday season.

Zaheer, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the 2019 movie “Notebook,” had shared a series of boomerang clips along with his wife Sonakshi. The two were seen looking at the camera while Sonakshi winked and Zaheer smiled.

“Off to the next Continent,” he wrote as the caption.

He had also shared another boomerang video, which he tagged as “Bye Mumbai” while making their way to the designated gate on the escalator.

The couple has been jetsetting to picturesque locales of Europe, including Milan and Rome.

They shared a series of their mushy clicks from the trip on Instagram and wrote, “Rome in a jiffy at the @anantarapalazzonaiadi! Cozy dinners with a view, a fun buggy ride through the city, and some mandatory sightseeing! Two days well spent!!”

Before getting married, the couple reportedly dated for almost seven years, starting in 2017, and lived together for a year. They were first seen together onscreen in the 2022 film “Double XL,” revolving around two plus-size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and one from urban New Delhi, who discover themselves as they navigate life, celebrate female friendship, and embrace body positivity, breaking the myth that beauty corresponds to size.

The comedy film, directed by Satramm Ramani, also stars Huma Qureshi and Mahat Raghavendra.

After getting married, they celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

Soha Ali Khan reflects on Taimur and Inaaya’s journey as siblings on his birthday

Mumbai– On Taimur Ali Khan’s eighth birthday today, his aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a heartwarming video featuring the birthday boy and her daughter, Inaaya.

On Friday, Soha posted an adorable video showcasing Taimur’s playful moments and cherished memories with his cousin Inaaya. Along with the video, the actress penned a heartfelt note for little Tim on behalf of his daughter. Soha captioned the post, “From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle, we have come a long way – here’s to a lifetime of family, food, and prezzies!! Happy Birthday, Tim bhai.”

The video speaks volumes about the bond Inaaya and Taimur share with each other. In the clip, the two munchkins can be seen playing together on a bed, enjoying swimming, eating pizza, and posing together.

In August, Soha shared a series of pictures on her Instagram featuring Saif Ali Khan and his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the photos, her daughter Inaaya was seen tying Rakhi to her cousins, Taimur and Jeh. The post was captioned, “To those who love and protect us (heart emoji) #happyrakshabandhan.”

Soha Ali Khan, the paternal aunt of Taimur, once shared that Tim is very caring towards Inaaya. When asked about Inaaya’s relationship with her cousin, Taimur, the actress mentioned at an event, “Both are still too small and innocent. Sometimes they play with each other, and sometimes they don’t pay much attention to each other, but I’ve noticed that Taimur is very caring. Once, Inaaya pulled Taimur’s hair thrice, but he didn’t say anything to her. I think he knows this is family, so he tolerates her, and they are learning from each other.”

Meanwhile, Soha and Kunal recently visited the Hamleys Wonderland carnival in Mumbai with their daughter Inaaya to celebrate Christmas together. The festive season kicked off for the family with fun games and activities, and Soha shared a glimpse of their time at the carnival through a post on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar gives a peep into her beautiful morning in Hyderabad

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently in Hyderabad, shared a picture of herself enjoying the beautiful morning in the “City Of Nawabs”.

Bhumi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a black crop top paired with denims. She is seen holding a flower as she poses for a picture with the city in the backdrop.

She had earlier shared a string of pictures with some Sufi singers and tagged it as “Talent”.

Upon her arrival on Thursday, Bhumi reminisced about how she visited the city, when she was just a casting assistant looking for actors to cast.

“Hyderabad you are Today in the city after many many years. The last time I was here, i was a casting assistant, looking for actors to cast. And today am here receiving an award 🙂 Never stop dreaming (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the actress, Bhumi worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, she made her film debut as an overweight bride with romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015.

She was then seen in films such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Bala”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Badhaai Do”, “Thank You For Coming”, “Bheed” and Afwaah. She was last seen on screen in “Bhakshak”, based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

She will next be seen in the series “The Royals”, which in November she said will be “magnanimous” and the polar opposite psychological thriller “Daldal.”

Speaking about “The Royals,” Bhumi, who co-hosted this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opening ceremony, said: “It’s my first long format. I’m very, very happy that our collaborators are Netflix. It’s going to be magnanimous. It’s romance, it’s comedy. I love that genre myself.”

The actor added that while the show falls into the rom-com category, it features “layered” and “nuanced” performances from a cast that includes both established and new actors, including veteran Zeenat Aman and Ishaan Khatter, reports variety.com.

She also discussed her role in the series “Daldal,” describing it as being the absolute opposite of “The Royals.”

“I haven’t in my career read a character that’s this complex,” said the actress.

Parineeti Chopra shares a glimpse of her ‘night shoot ritual’

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently busy shooting for a film, shared a glimpse of a ritual she follows during night shoots, which she previously shared she hates.

Parineeti took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of three plates full of Maggies noodles and captioned it: “Night shoot rituals.”

She then shared that he packed up early in the morning at 7. The actress shared a glimpse of her going back home during sunrise and captioned it: “Packup” with a timestamp of “7.18 AM”.

The actress, who is married to politician Raghav Chaddha, has remained tight-lipped about what she is shooting for and other details related to the film.

Parineeti had earlier shared her dislike for working night shifts. She took to social media to express her thoughts on late-night schedules and shared a video of herself from a car. In the clip, Parineeti could be seen making a grumpy face while recording her video. Alongside it, she wrote, “The hate for night shifts is real.”

For another video, Chopra captioned, “Aaj night shift hai bachaooo dostoo.”

Previously, she gave fans a sneak peek into her “night shift” while filming in Goa. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared moments from the coastal state’s sets.

One of the photos featured her script, prominently displaying her name, while she captioned another shot from the sets with, “Chalo night shift karne,” giving followers a glimpse into her work routine.

On the professional front, Parineeti, who is the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was last seen in the biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In the film, Parineeti starred alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the titular character. She took on the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the controversial singer Chamkila. (IANS)