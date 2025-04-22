Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra to Receive Inaugural Global Vanguard Award at Gold House Gala

Mumbai– Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will make history as the first recipient of the Global Vanguard Award at Gold House’s fourth annual Gold Gala, set for May 10, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Chopra will be honored for her groundbreaking 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through her acclaimed work in Bollywood and Hollywood, her advocacy for underrepresented voices, and her global influence recognized by Time 100 and Forbes’ “Most Powerful Women.”

The Gold Gala, a premier celebration of Asian Pacific excellence, will honor the 2025 A100 List — the year’s 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders — and feature over 600 influential attendees. Other honorees include Jon M. Chu, Ang Lee, Prabal Gurung, Pokémon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara (joined by Pikachu), Laufey, Megan Thee Stallion, and the cast of Moana 2.

The evening will feature special performances, including Laufey debuting her new single Silver Lining, and a Filipino-inspired dinner curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Lord Maynard Llera of Kuya Lord.

Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion will also receive the One House Award for her contributions to elevating Asian Pacific culture through music, fashion, and anime.

This year’s theme, First Light, celebrates trailblazers whose work illuminates paths for future generations.

Amitabh Bachchan Says Work Is the Cure for All Ailments

Mumbai– Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, whose illustrious career spans over five decades, believes that work is the best remedy for any ailment — a mantra he continues to follow.

The 81-year-old actor, who debuted in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, shared on his blog: “Work, the cure for all ailments… I worked.”

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest and most successful actors, Bachchan has starred in over 200 films, including classics like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewaar, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Agneepath.

In 2024, he made his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan, playing a senior police officer opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

Bachchan’s 2015 hit Piku, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, is set for a theatrical re-release on May 9. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the acclaimed comedy-drama follows the relationship between an architect and her aging, irritable father during a road trip to Kolkata.

Next, Bachchan will appear in Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he is reportedly cast as Jatayu alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Jackie Shroff Shares Earth Day Message: “Be the Change Nature Needs”

Mumbai– Actor Jackie Shroff marked Earth Day with an inspiring message urging people to protect the planet. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), the veteran actor called for action against deforestation and pollution.

The video, featuring lush greenery, carried the message: “Let’s stop deforestation and start restoration. Let’s waste less and become better. We are the key to a pollution-free world. We owe it to our children and future generations. Let’s make every day Earth Day.”

Earth Day, first observed on April 22, 1970, now involves over a billion participants in more than 190 countries.

Earlier this year, Shroff also celebrated the 36th anniversary of his iconic film Ram Lakhan. Reflecting on the milestone, he said, “Working with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and director Subhash Ghai was incredible. The bond we created on set remains strong to this day.”

Randeep Hooda Marks 9 Years of Laal Rang: “What Began as a Bold Story Became a Cult Classic”

Mumbai– As Laal Rang celebrates its 9th anniversary, actor Randeep Hooda reflected on the film’s journey from an unconventional crime drama to a cult classic.

Sharing a scene from the 2016 film on Instagram, Hooda wrote: “9 years of Laal Rang — and the love still runs deep. What started as a bold story became a cult classic, thanks to you. Here’s to the blood, brotherhood, and bond that’s only grown stronger over time.”

Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, Laal Rang explores the dark world of illegal blood bank operations in Haryana, starring Hooda alongside Akshay Oberoi and Piaa Bajpai.

Separately, Hooda recently met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined by his mother, Asha Hooda, and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda. Sharing photos from the meeting, Hooda expressed gratitude for the PM’s encouragement and thoughtful insights.

“It was a great honor to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. His wisdom and vision for India’s future are truly inspiring,” Hooda wrote. The actor also shared that they discussed the global rise of Indian cinema, authentic storytelling, and the government’s new OTT platform, WAVES, aimed at amplifying Indian voices worldwide.

Jackky Bhagnani Grows His Own Vegetables, Champions Kitchen Gardening on Earth Day

Mumbai– On Earth Day, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani shared that he has been growing his own vegetables and maintaining a personal kitchen garden to promote healthy, sustainable living.

“I’m all for eating fresh, nutrient-rich produce. Growing your own food, even in small spaces like balconies or backyards, is a great start,” he said. “There’s so much joy in cultivating and harvesting your own vegetables, even in small amounts.”

Bhagnani revealed that his focus on health and fitness led him and his wife, actress Rakul Preet Singh, to start gardening together. Concerned about pesticides and chemicals in store-bought produce, the couple decided to grow as many greens as possible after their wedding in Goa last year.

“Space can be a challenge in cities like Mumbai, but container gardening works well in balconies, and herbs can thrive on kitchen windowsills,” he added. “Growing a sapling from seed is incredibly fulfilling and good for the planet too.”

In a separate update, Jackky recently penned a heartfelt birthday message to his father, producer Vashu Bhagnani, calling him his “first hero and forever inspiration.”

Dia Mirza Cites UNEP Report, Urges Climate Action on Earth Day

Mumbai– On Earth Day, actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza issued a call for urgent climate action, highlighting alarming data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Sharing a video on Instagram, Mirza warned that global greenhouse gas emissions hit a record high in 2022. According to UNEP, emissions must be cut by 42% by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

“This Earth Day, let’s move beyond talk and into action,” she wrote. “Urban areas contribute 70% of CO2, yet only 29% of electricity comes from renewables. We must triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, create cleaner cities, and make greener choices.”

Mirza emphasized that Earth Day should be a starting point for lasting change, urging individuals to adopt sustainable practices, support clean energy, and hold leaders accountable.

Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22 since 1970, promotes global environmental awareness and action.

Nimrat Kaur Celebrates Earth Day Amid Buransh Blossoms in Kumaon

Mumbai– Actress Nimrat Kaur marked Earth Day with a special experience, witnessing the vibrant Buransh (rhododendron) blossoms in Kumaon for the first time.

Sharing photos and videos on Instagram, the Airlift actress expressed her deep connection to nature, calling her love for the wild “something that feels older than this lifetime.”

Celebrating her birthday at the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kaur soaked in the Himalayan beauty, local Kumaoni hospitality, and regional cuisine.

“The mountains stir deep conversations in my heart with their stoic silence,” she wrote. “Grateful to Mother Earth for her infinite bounty.”

Observed globally on April 22, Earth Day raises awareness for environmental protection, reminding us to care for the planet for future generations.

Rajkummar Rao, R. Madhavan Lead Netflix India’s 2025 Slate

Mumbai– Netflix unveiled three upcoming Indian titles at its APAC showcase in Tokyo, with Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and R. Madhavan headlining its 2025 lineup.

Highlighting its commitment to diverse Indian storytelling, Netflix India’s original films head Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh said, “This year is going to be our most diverse yet,” referencing titles across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Currently streaming is Test, Netflix’s first Tamil original, a sports drama starring R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth. Also on the horizon is Jewel Thief, a high-octane heist film starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, set to debut soon.

The three showcased 2025 titles include:

Aap Jaisa Koi: A romantic drama starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, about an introverted teacher and a confident French instructor, set in Kolkata.

Inspector Zende: A crime drama based on true events, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, about a determined cop pursuing an international criminal in the 1980s.

Toaster: A dark comedy starring Rajkummar Rao as a miser obsessed with a wedding gift, leading to chaos. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Seema Pahwa, and marks the first project from KAMPA Films, founded by Rao and his wife Patralekhaa.

Speaking at the event, Rao shared his approach to comedy, saying, “I try not to be funny while doing comedy — it’s a tough balance, but it keeps the scenes authentic.”

(Source: IANS)