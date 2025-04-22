Annu Kapoor Brings Bollywood Magic to Boston: A Night of Music, Nostalgia, and 4,000 Years of Antakshari

- Advertisement -

BOSTON-Greater Boston is about to be swept away on a melodic journey through the golden ages of Bollywood as legendary entertainer Annu Kapoor prepares to light up the stage with his much-anticipated show, “NRI Antakshari Ka Suhana Safar”, on April 25, 2025, at the Collins Center in Andover, MA.

Presented by Ruchi Misra of Ruchi Realty, this isn’t just another musical event—it’s a cultural celebration tracing the roots of India’s beloved game Antakshari back 4,000 years, according to Kapoor himself.

A Living Legend of Indian Entertainment

In an exclusive interview with INDIA New England News, Kapoor shared insights into the show’s Boston edition, his deep connection with Indian cinema, and why Antakshari holds such a timeless place in Indian hearts.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below:

A celebrated actor, director, and TV icon, Kapoor rose to national fame in 1992 as the host of Antakshari on Zee TV, a show that became a weekly ritual in Indian households for over a decade. With a career spanning more than 40 years and over 30 films, Kapoor’s infectious energy and encyclopedic knowledge of Hindi cinema have made him a beloved figure worldwide.

An Evening to Remember: Music, Games, and Audience Showdowns

The Boston show promises a 2.5-hour extravaganza featuring 64 participants, divided into dynamic teams who will battle through rounds of song challenges—from identifying tunes in silent video clips to singing lyrics based on Bollywood relationships.

“This show is not just for participants—every person in the audience becomes part of the experience,” Kapoor emphasized. “You’ll laugh, you’ll sing, you might even win some cash!”

Indeed, audience members will have the chance to jump in when teams falter, earning instant cash prizes for singing the correct Mukhda (opening lines) of iconic Bollywood songs.

Event Highlights Include:

First Round : Classic Antakshari – no penalties, only rewards

Second Round : Visuals & Buzzer Challenge

Third Round : Guess the Song – Semi-finals with dramatic showdowns

Final Round : Multi-format musical face-off for the championship

Special Segments: Bollywood trivia, quizzes, and Kapoor’s personal film anecdotes

Participants and winners will walk away with certificates, medals, trophies, and exclusive sponsor gifts, with the champions earning cash prizes and well-earned bragging rights.

Tickets and Registration

Whether you’re itching to compete or just want to soak in the nostalgia as an audience member, this is your chance.

🎟️ Buy tickets on Jay-Ho!

🎟️ Or book through Sulekha

More Than a Show—A Celebration of Culture

As Boston joins cities like New York, New Jersey, Raleigh, and San Francisco in hosting the tour, Kapoor hopes to reconnect NRIs to the roots of Indian musical heritage.

So mark your calendars, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready to clap, sing, and maybe even win—because April 25 is going to be a night that Boston won’t forget.

📍Event Info:

What: NRI Antakshari Ka Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor

When: April 25, 2025 | 6:00 PM

Where: Collins Center, Andover High School, Andover, MA