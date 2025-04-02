Bollywood Roundup: Jackky Bhagnani, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, and more…

Jackky Bhagnani treats wife Rakul Preet with some yummy Bhel Puri

Mumbai– Producer, and actor Jackky Bhagnani treated his better half Rakul Preet Singh with some yummy Bhel Puri.

In the video dropped by Rakul on her Insta stories, we can see Jaccky sweating it out in the kitchen when the ‘Doctor G’ actress is heard saying, “What are you making?”

To this, the filmmaker replies, “Making Bhel Puri”.

Rakul adds on saying, “You should make Bhel Puri for me every day”.

Jackky reacts to this with a sarcastic laugh.

Rakul captioned the post, “@jackkybhagnani being the cutest husband”, along with two red heart emojis.

Back in March, Jackky thanked wife Rakul for a yummy treat after relishing a delicious Sunday breakfast.

Jackky posted a video of the appetizing besan ka chilla and channa and coconut chutney on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Thank you my love @rakulpreet”, along with a red heart emoji.

The filmmaker can be heard saying in the clip, “My Sunday breakfast, besan ka chilla and channa and coconut chutney which is amazing- all thanks to my wife because she makes sure even if she is at a shoot that I get the best food.”

Resharing the video on her IG stories, Rakul penned, “Hahaaa..cutie.”

In the meantime, Rakul used social media to celebrate her brother Aman’s birthday on April 1. Reminiscing about their cherished childhood memories, the stunner posted a heartwarming video showcasing her journey from childhood memories with her brother Aman to the present day.

Dropping the clip on her IG, Rakul captioned the post, “Happpppy happpppy bdayyyyy my not so little anymore piece of heart may this year be the best ever and may you get all that u desire .. dream big achieve bigger i love you a lottttttt n i will keep irritating u always have best day best year @aman01offl.”

Additionally, Jackky also penned a heartwarming birthday note for his brother-in-law that read, “Happy Birthday. You are kind of person who makes life brighter! Grateful for your constant chill, your big heart and jokes! Here’s to more laughs, more adventures and all the great times ahead. Big love, big hugs-have the best one, brother!”

Bipasha and Karan enjoy some fun ‘shopping time’ with little Devi

Mumbai– Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took their little princess Devi for some fun ‘shopping time’.

Dropping a sneak peek into the precious family moments, Bipasha shared a clip on her Insta stories where little Devi was seen picking out a sugarcane.

We can hear Bipasha explaining in the back, “We make juice out of the sugarcane”. Meanwhile, daddy Grover shows the little munchkin how to eat it.

“Shopping has never been sooo fun before…Thank you my baby girl”, the diva wrote sharing the adorable video.

In another post, we see Devi in the fruit section, making up her mind about what she wants. Bipasha pitches in saying, “Which one do you want…give papa what you want”. She added, “Do you want a pear mumma?”

Last month, Devi joined her mother and father during their session at the gym.

The Insta video shared by the diva opened with Bipasha and Devi entering the gym. While the ‘Alone’ actress went for a comfy athleisure, the little one was seen in a yellow frock with matching shades. The clip included the footage of the little one trying her hands at the multi-sized gym balls.

Additionally, the doting father and daughter duo, Karan and Devi turned the gym balls into a fun game. It further incorporated glimpses of little Devi having fun on the trampoline.

Bipasha captioned the post, “Take your baby to gym on Saturday…Already a gym lover like Mamma &amp; Papa.”

Before that, Bipasha treated us with a heartwarming moment of Karan and Devi.

She posted an awe-worthy video capturing Karan’s playful moments with his baby girl. Bipasha was heard laughing in the background hearing Devi’s cute banter with her daddy. She said, “Is he twinning with you, Devi? He copies you, Na. Papa copies your clothes.”

The little one was seen cutely playing with her dad as he held her in his arms. Sharing the video on IG, Bipasha captioned it, “My Life #monkeylove.”

Bipasha’s feed is full of such precious moments with her little munchkin.

Sanjay Dutt to Kareena Kapoor: B-town pours birthday wishes for Ajay Devgn

Mumbai– Bollywood hunk Ajay Devgn turned a year older on March 2 as he celebrated his 56th birthday.

His ‘Singham’ actress Kareena Kapoor wished Ajay with a black and white picture of the two, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday Singham…Biggest hug and Biggest love always @ajaydevgn.”

Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Happy Birthday Raju, wishing you another year of success and happiness, keep shining brother @ajaydevgn.”

His ‘Runway 34’ co-star Rakul Preet Singh wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Happy Birthday, Ajay Sir! Working with you has been an incredible experience – your dedication, talent, and humility always inspire me. Wishing you a year filled with success, happiness, and countless memorable moments.”

Riteish Deshmukh penned the following birthday wish for Ajay, “My dearest friend, brother and a fabulous costar – Aj … I wish you a life filled with love, great health and prosperity- Happy Birthday have a stupendous one.”

Sidharth Malhotra also posted the photo with the birthday star with the caption, “Happy Birthday Sir, here’s to an amazing year ahead. Big love and hug!”

Ajay’s better half, Kajol thanked him for always ‘being older’ than her in a quirky birthday post.

Sharing the candid image with her hubby, Kajol mentioned in the caption, “All the cool people were born in August, but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday 😉 …. thank u for always being older than me.”

The pic showed Kajol and Ajay twinning in black. While Kajol smiled from ear to ear, Ajay’s gaze was fixed on her.

Work-wise, Ajay is preparing for the release of his upcoming sequel, ‘Raid 2.’ He will be seen reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in his next. Going by the teaser, this time he is determined to expose a massive Rs 4,200 crore scam. We are also introduced to Riteish Deshmukh as a formidable politician. The movie will revolve around a high-stakes confrontation between Riteish and Ajay’s characters.

‘Raid 2’ is slated to release in theatres on 1st May 2025.

Urvashi Rautela shakes leg with Randeep Hooda in ‘Touch Kiya’ from ‘JAAT’

Mumbai– The makers of Sunny Deol’s forthcoming action entertainer ‘JAAT’ have treated the movie buffs with a sizzling dance number, ‘Touch Kiya’.

The track features Urvashi Rautela alongside the ruthless villain duo Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. Urvashi can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with her sizzling dance moves.

This high-energy track, sung by the talented Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Thaman S, promises to be a chartbuster.

Talking about working alongside Sunny after 12 years in ‘Touch Kiya’, Urvashi said, “Working with Sunny Deol Sir after 12 years feels like destiny. He is the ultimate action hero, and I’m thrilled to match his energy in Jaat. This is going to be iconic.”

She last appeared alongside Sunny in the 2013 film ‘Singh Saab the Great’.

Reflecting on this, she stated, “Singh Saab was just the beginning. Jaat is us taking it to the next level—bigger, bolder, and unstoppable! Sunny Sir’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ is unreal. April 1 is going to be massive! can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve created.”

‘JAAT’ produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, boasts a stellar cast led by Sunny Deol, including Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film is set to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience with breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

The trailer has already left audiences on the edge of their seats, showcasing Sunny Deol’s character ‘Jaat’ as he faces off against his deadly nemesis, Randeep Hooda’s ‘Ranatunga’, and his brother, Vineet Kumar Singh’s ‘Somulu’.

The high-octane trailer features jaw-dropping stunts and intense combat scenes, promising an adrenaline rush. The trailer launch event was graced by Sunny, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, and producers Naveen Yerneni and T G Viswa Prasad.

‘JAAT’ enjoys ace composer Thaman S’ soundtrack, Rishi Punjabi’s cinematography, Navin Nooli’s editing, and Avinash Kolla’s production design.

‘JAAT’ is all set to release in the cinema halls on April 10, 2025.

Bhumi Pednekar opens up about how fashion helped her to discover herself

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared how fashion has played a pivotal role in her journey of self-discovery.

In a candid conversation, the actress opened up about how experimenting with different styles has helped her embrace her true self and express her individuality. Bhumi shared how fashion has become a powerful form of self-expression for her, allowing her to explore and embrace her true identity.

The ‘Badhaai Do’ actress told IANS, “Fashion, for me, is a form of self-expression. I have gone through a lot of self-discovery because of my fashion choices. And I have come to realize that in life, what I enjoy and who I am is when I do things that are unconventional. So, my fashion choices, my film choices, and the kind of life I want to live are different than normal, I would say. But that’s me.”

Bhumi, who walked the ramp for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection at Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai, was speaking at the Magnum Lounge during the fashion gala. At the event, Pednekar made a style statement in a Banarasi saree with a corset paired with balloon pants.

The actress also spoke about her upcoming project, “The Royals,” which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, this eight-episode romantic comedy series promises to give a peek into the glamour and romance of royal life. Bhumi will be starring alongside Ishaan in the lead roles.

Expressing her excitement, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress mentioned she has not really been a part of an urban rom-com until now.

“My film The Royals is releasing very soon. I’m very excited about it. It’s something I’ve not done. I’ve not done this genre. I’ve not really been a part of an urban rom-com, so I am very excited,” Bhumi shared.

Bhumi was last seen in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Why Rashmika Mandanna can’t believe she’s turning 29 this month

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to celebrate her birthday on 5th April, and she can’t contain her excitement.

The actress took to social media, sharing her joy in a lively post where she said she can’t believe she’s turning 29. On Wednesday, the Pushpa actress took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable post, expressing her excitement for her upcoming birthday.

Rashmika wrote, “It’s my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd.. I have always heard that the older you get..you start loosing interest in celebrating your birthday… but clearly it’s not the same in my case.. the older I am getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaay! I can’t believe I am already turning 29…I made it one more year healthier and happier and safely! Now that’s worth celebrating!.”

In the candid click, Mandanna is seen smiling as she looks at the camera, capturing a joyful moment.

Meanwhile, the ‘Animal’ actress recently made headlines after being spotted on a lunch date with Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai. Their outing comes months after rumors about their relationship have been circulating.

While Rashmika greeted the paparazzi and posed for pictures with fans, Vijay entered the restaurant through the back. A video of their lunch date has since gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay have been speculated to be romantically involved ever since the release of their film “Geetha Govindam.” The duo is often spotted together at public events and vacations. Despite the many signs suggesting a relationship, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has publicly confirmed anything.

Work-wise, Mandanna was recently seen in ‘Sikandar’ alongside Salman Khan. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller was released on March 30 and opened to a mixed response. Despite much fanfare and high expectations, “Sikandar” failed to make an impact at the box office.

Mrunal Thakur relives her childhood memories with her dad

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur took to social media to relive her precious childhood memories with her father, Udaysing B Thakur.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Jersey’ actress posted a sweet video of herself on the swing, with her doting dad standing close by. Sharing this sweet moment, Mrunal wrote in the caption, “Memories of childhood! Hi Papa Love you papa.” She also added Atif Aslam’s popular track ‘Meri Kahani’ to the video.

Notably, Mrunal often shares photos and videos with her dad, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond. Whether it’s celebrating special occasions or just enjoying everyday moments, her posts reflect the deep love and warmth they share. Last year, on the occasion of her father’s birthday, the ‘Super 30’ actress penned a heartfelt note calling him the star of the family.

Mrunal wrote, “Papa, you’re my world, my inspiration, my pillar of strength, my happy place and my very own cheerleader. I wish every dad is as incredible and amazing as you. You’ve always believed in me and pushed me to be the best version of me and I could spend a lifetime thanking you for all that you do, but even that wouldn’t be enough…that doesn’t mean I won’t keep trying. Thank you papa for being you, and thank you for making me ME. You truly are the star of our family. Happy birthday Papa.”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming actioner “Dacoit,” where she will star opposite Adivi Sesh in a romantic role. The highly anticipated pan-India film also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role. Directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is co-produced by Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

In addition to Dacoit, Mrunal is also preparing for the release of “Son of Sardaar 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit “Son of Sardaar.” She will reunite with Ajay Devgn for this exciting follow-up, which also boasts a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla, just like the original film. (IANS)