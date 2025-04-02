LearnQuest Academy of Music Kicks Off 17th Annual Music Festival With Three Tabla Maestros at MIT Wong Auditorium

BOSTON— The LearnQuest Academy of Music, a Waltham-based institution dedicated to Indian classical music, will launch its 17th Annual Indian Classical Music Festival on April 18, 2025, with an electrifying tabla showcase featuring maestros Anindo Chatterjee, Anubrata Chatterjee, and Patri Satish Kumar.

The opening event will take place at the MIT Wong Auditorium in Cambridge, MA, before the festival moves to the Regis College Auditorium in Weston, MA, for the remainder of the three-day celebration (April 19-20).

The festival, a staple in New England’s cultural calendar, highlights both Hindustani and Carnatic classical traditions, bringing together legendary musicians, emerging talents, and devoted music lovers.

This year’s Hindustani lineup features iconic sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan alongside his sons Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali Bangash, sitar virtuoso Ustad Nishat Khan, and tabla legend Pandit Anindo Chatterjee. The Carnatic roster includes esteemed vocal duo Ranjani-Gayatri, vocalist Saketharaman, the violinist Akkarai Sisters, and mridangam exponent Patri Satish Kumar.

Other featured performers include vocalists Sankari Krishnan, Sanjay Subramanian, Rachana Bodas, and Supriyo Dutta, as well as harmonium soloist Pt. Ravindra Katoti and a saxophone trio featuring Priyank Krishna, Shishir Kumar, and Phil Scarff.

The festival’s opening night at Wong Auditorium will spotlight the following tabla maestros:

Anindo Chatterjee

A tabla virtuoso known for his impeccable precision and tonal clarity, Pandit Anindo Chatterjee trained under the legendary Jnan Prakash Ghosh and has shared the stage with icons like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia. A recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Chatterjee has performed globally, including a solo recital at the UK House of Commons. His Washington-based Anindo Chatterjee Institute of Tabla promotes tabla education worldwide.

Anubrata Chatterjee

A torchbearer of the Farukhabad Gharana and son of Anindo Chatterjee, Anubrata Chatterjee has carved out a distinguished career as both a soloist and accompanist. Trained under his father and the legendary Jnan Prakash Ghosh, he has performed with maestros such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. He has also collaborated with international artists and fusion projects, expanding the reach of Indian classical percussion. A recipient of multiple honors, including the President’s Gold Medal from All India Radio, he is actively involved in training the next generation of musicians.

Patri Satish Kumar

A mridangam maestro with over four decades of concert experience, Patri Satish Kumar is known for his innovations in South Indian rhythm, including the creation of “Yathipraana Thaalaas” and a redesigned mridangam. He has performed globally, received an honorary doctorate from Berkeley University in 2018, and authored the book SIR 001 (South Indian Rhythms). He also organizes the Patri Drum Festival (PDF), showcasing legendary drummers worldwide.

The LearnQuest Music Festival continues to be a premier platform celebrating India’s rich classical heritage, bringing together legendary artists and passionate audiences.