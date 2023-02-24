Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shruti Haasan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi’s ‘The Night Manager’

Mumbai– ‘The Night Manager’ director Sandeep Modi revealed that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor named his character in the web series by himself. Anil plays the role of Shelly Rungta, a pivotal character in the story.

Anil is an antagonist in the series and he is playing a character that is different from his previous ones. As an actor, he is exploring his grey side in the show and seems to be doing justice to his character as a gambler and ruthless businessman. He shared that originally there was another name for his character but he suggested this particular one.

“We cast Anil Kapoor as Shelly Rungta. By the way, the name Rungta came from him. It was called something else earlier,” said Sandeep.

Sandeep, who is known for ‘Aarya’, ‘The Lottery’,and ‘Neerja’, added how the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor came up with another option.

“He gave the last name Rungta. He thought it had to be a very Indian last name not very generic. Something which has power. Rungta is actually a marwari businessman with charm and everything,” he concluded.

The web series is a Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and others.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

How Suniel Shetty’s acting career took off with ads and Archana Puran Singh

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke about how he began his career with an ad film and recalled working with Archana Puran Singh in his debut project.

The 61-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood in 1992 at the age of 31 with ‘Balwaan’ and later acted in movies such as ‘Waqt Hamara Hai’, ‘Pehchaan’,’ Dilwale’, ‘Anth’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Hum Hain Bemisaal’, ‘Surakshaa’, ‘Raghuveer’, ‘Takkar’, ‘Krishna’, ‘Sapoot’, ‘Rakshak’, ‘Border’, and many more.

Suniel revealed how his journey in films began through ads: “My acting career started with ads and it started with Archana ji. She was a rockstar, she still is a rockstar and it was an absolute pleasure working with her and knowing her.”

The actor also went on to say his iconic dialogue from the movie ‘Dhadkan’, replacing the name Anjali with Archana, saying: “Archana mein tumhe bhul jaun, yeh ho nahi sakta.”

Suniel is now seen hosting the MMA reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’. He is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote this action reality show along with The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

It’s a wrap for Shruti Haasan’s ‘Salaar’ shooting schedule

Bengaluru– The Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’, which is being helmed by Prashant Neel of ‘KGF’ fame, is moving according to schedule.

Giving an update on the progress of the movie, the makers, Hombale Films, have announced it’s a wrap for Shruti Haasan’s character Aadya.

Senior actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has been busy down south. Her last two movies in Telugu, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ and ‘Waltair Veerayya’, had a decent run at the box office. In these two films, Shruti had been paired with Tollywood top stars Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi, respectively.

Set to release on Septemb er 28 this year, ‘Salaar’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 coming from Hombale Films, the production house behind the ‘KGF’ series and ‘Kantara’. It also marks a collaboration between ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’ in April

Mumbai– After Tiger made a roaring appearance in ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen making a cameo in Salman Khan’s upcoming ‘Tiger 3’ film.

A source said: “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The source added: “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by April end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3.

“Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission.”

‘Tiger 3’ is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe.

5 yrs of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’: Kartik thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, whose latest film ‘Shehzada’ released on February 17, has looked back at his film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ on its fifth anniversary. The actor shared a sweet throwback on the occasion.

Taking to his social media, Kartik on Thursday shared the climax scene of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and further added a glimpse of the extremely popular friendship song, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ from the film, marking its five years.

As he re-lived the memories of the film, he wrote in the caption: “5 years ago, this day turned into Friendship’s Day. And Sonu became an inseparable part of our lives. Thank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye #5YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety.”

Meanwhile, ‘Shehzada’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is the official remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Ankur Rathee and Sunny Hinduja.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s next untitled film. (IANS)