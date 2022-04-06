Award winners declared for Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi’s Annual Art Exhibition 2022

SUKANT DEEPAK

Chandigarh– Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi has announced the names of the Academy Award winners for its Annual Art Exhibition 2022. The two-person jury consisting of artists Veer Munshi and Atul Bhalla recommended the names for the Academy Awards for this year’s exhibition being organised by Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi.

In the professional section, three awards of Rs 50,000 each will be given to Gurjeet Singh for the untitled soft sculpture; Rahul Dhiman

for the Mix-media work “Travelling Chapters” and Sonam Jain for the terracotta installation “Blind Witness”.

In the student’s section, five awards of Rs 25,000 each will be given to Jashandeep Kaur for the installation “The Layers”; Neeraj for

the metal sculpture “Okhli Mein Sar Dena”; Piyush Gupta for the mix-media work “Memories”; Suyash Choyal for the painting “Gems” and Sakshi Sharma for the untitled mix-media work.

The Akademi received a total of 351artworks from all over Punjab in both professional and student categories. Out of 194 artworks in the

professional category, 39 were selected and out of 157 artworks in the students’ category, 42 artworks were selected for the exhibition. (IANS)