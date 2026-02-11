ODOP Drives Revival of Azamgarh’s Black Pottery, Artisans Credit Government Support

- Advertisement -

AZAMGARH, Uttar Pradesh — The traditional craft of black pottery in Nizamabad, a town in Azamgarh district, has seen a strong revival under the One District One Product initiative, with artisans crediting coordinated support from the central and Uttar Pradesh governments for restoring the craft’s economic and cultural relevance.

Once close to extinction, black pottery has regained momentum over the past several years, aided by policy support and improved access to finance and training. The craft received a Geographical Indication tag in 2015, a key step in protecting its heritage, but artisans say its real turnaround began after it was brought under the ODOP program.

Sanjay Prajapati, director of Black Pottery Nizamabad, an organization that produces clay idols, household items, and decorative pieces, said government backing has been critical in reviving the centuries-old tradition.

“The youth had abandoned this art, and it was slowly disappearing. After being recognized under ODOP, we began receiving bank loans easily. Today, black pottery is known not only across the country but also abroad. This progress has been possible due to the efforts of the chief minister,” he said.

Another artisan and local entrepreneur, Sohit Kumar Prajapati, said the scheme has helped craftsmen secure low-interest loans with a 25 percent subsidy, along with training programs and modern toolkits that have improved both productivity and quality.

“In the past, many youths migrated in search of work. Now they are joining this trade and moving ahead rapidly. Our exports are increasing steadily,” he said.

He also pointed to the international visibility the craft has gained in recent years, saying government efforts to promote local products on global platforms have boosted morale among artisans.

“When the prime minister presented black pottery items as a gift to the prime minister of Japan, it was a proud moment for all of us. It felt like we were flying. Our handmade products are now gaining international recognition,” he said.

Artisans say the ODOP initiative has helped transform a rural, traditional craft into a product with global reach. They described the revival of black pottery as a reflection of broader economic change, saying sustained government support has enabled small, traditional industries to move from local markets onto the international stage. (Source: IANS)