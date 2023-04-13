All Women of the Year Since 2002: A 20th Anniversary Celebration

BOSTON—INDIA New England News, the producer of Woman of the Year Awards, today updated the information about all those who have been crowned Woman of the Year title since 2002.
2023 marks the 20th anniversary celebration of the Woman of the Year awards organized and produced by INDIA New England News. Here they are today in alphabetical order by last name:
Sheetal Acharya
2022
Director of Operations
Global Transformation Office at National Grid
Poonam Ahluwalia (Deceased: 1957-2019)
2013
Social Entrepreneur
Founder and Director
Youth Entrepreneurship and Sustainability (YES)
Geeta Aiyer
2014
Founder & President
President at Boston Common Asset Management
Nandita Bakshi
2002
Special Advisor and Board Member
Former President and CEO
Bank of the West
Gouri Banerjee
2004
Co-Founder, Saheli
Retired College Professor
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, MD
2015
Infectious-Diseases Physician,
Founding Director of Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research
Associate Director at National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories
Boston University
Dr. Kriti Bhatia, MD
2009
Medical Director, Clinical Services
Highmark Health
Manisha Bhatt
2017
Senior Attorney
Greater Boston Legal Services
Past President of South Asian Bar Association
Indira Desai
2018
President and CEO
Resident Care Rehabilitaiton & Nursing Center
Tejal Desai
2003
Sorensen Family Dean of Engineering
Professor of Engineering
Brown University
Bishnu Maya Pariyar
2006
Founding President
Association for Dalit Women’s Advancement of Nepal
Krishna Patel
2008
Director
Justice Initiative Director
Combatting human trafficking
Annette Philip
2016
Artistic Director, Berklee India Exchange
Musician, Innovator, and Influencer
Varshini Prakash
2020
American Climate Activist
Executive Director
Sunrise Movement
Revathy Ramakrishna
2019
Co-Founder
Vision-Aid
Amrita Sahni
2010
Director of Instruction
Edwards Middle School, Boston
Ranjani Saigal
2012
Executive Director, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of USA
Co-Founder, Lokvani
Dr. Manju Sheth, MD
2011
Physician, Harvard Vanguard
CEO, INE MultiMedia
Sabita Singh
2007
Associate Justice, Massachusetts
First President, South Asian Bar Association of Greater Boston
Former President, South Asian Bar Association of North America