All Women of the Year Since 2002: A 20th Anniversary Celebration

BOSTON—INDIA New England News, the producer of Woman of the Year Awards, today updated the information about all those who have been crowned Woman of the Year title since 2002.

2023 marks the 20th anniversary celebration of the Woman of the Year awards organized and produced by INDIA New England News. Here they are today in alphabetical order by last name:

Sheetal Acharya

2022

Director of Operations

Global Transformation Office at National Grid

Poonam Ahluwalia (Deceased: 1957-2019)

2013

Social Entrepreneur

Founder and Director

Youth Entrepreneurship and Sustainability (YES)

Geeta Aiyer

2014

Founder & President

President at Boston Common Asset Management

Nandita Bakshi

2002

Special Advisor and Board Member

Former President and CEO

Bank of the West

Gouri Banerjee

2004

Co-Founder, Saheli

Retired College Professor

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, MD

2015

Infectious-Diseases Physician,

Founding Director of Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research

Associate Director at National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories

Boston University

Dr. Kriti Bhatia, MD

2009

Medical Director, Clinical Services

Highmark Health

Manisha Bhatt

2017

Senior Attorney

Greater Boston Legal Services

Past President of South Asian Bar Association

Indira Desai

2018

President and CEO

Resident Care Rehabilitaiton & Nursing Center

Tejal Desai

2003

Sorensen Family Dean of Engineering

Professor of Engineering

Brown University

Bishnu Maya Pariyar

2006

Founding President

Association for Dalit Women’s Advancement of Nepal

Krishna Patel

2008

Director

Justice Initiative Director

Combatting human trafficking

Annette Philip

2016

Artistic Director, Berklee India Exchange

Musician, Innovator, and Influencer

Varshini Prakash

2020

American Climate Activist

Executive Director

Sunrise Movement

Revathy Ramakrishna

2019

Co-Founder

Vision-Aid

Amrita Sahni

2010

Director of Instruction

Edwards Middle School, Boston

Ranjani Saigal

2012

Executive Director, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of USA

Co-Founder, Lokvani

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD

2011

Physician, Harvard Vanguard

CEO, INE MultiMedia

Sabita Singh

2007

Associate Justice, Massachusetts

First President, South Asian Bar Association of Greater Boston

Former President, South Asian Bar Association of North America