Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Anurag Kashyap, and more…

Deepika & Ranveer work out together, trainer says ‘gymming got better’

Mumbai– Real life Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also workout partners as they posed for a picture in the gym together.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a photograph of Deepika and Ranveer on her Instagram Stories.

The star couple struck a pose with Yasmin in the gym selfie. Sharing it, the instructor wrote: “Gymming just got better.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Cirkus’. He is now gearing up for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He will be seen reuniting with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Pooja Hegde responds to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer trolling

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who is set to share the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming theatrical movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, has reacted to a section of Internet users trolling the film’s trailer for its over the top action and hard to digest sequences.

Soon after the film’s trailer released, some people started brutally trolling the trailer as they felt that it was “cringe,” “far from reality” and had “loose editing.”

Pooja said in a conversation with IANS: “It’s okay if some people don’t like the trailer. It’s not possible to keep everyone happy. Films are very subjective, if some people like it, a section of the audience may not like it as well and rightly so. We all have the right to like or dislike something.”

But, she mentioned that she would like people to give the film a chance and assured that it will entertain them.

“However, I hope that their perception changes once they see the film. I can promise that you will have a good time in theatres watching the film,” she added.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, produced by Salman Khan Films, stars an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill. The film will arrive in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ starring Sunny Leone is going to Cannes

Mumbai– Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for creating the modern day classic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Gulaal’ and ‘No Smoking’, is once again set to visit the French Riviera as his next film ‘Kennedy’ starring Sunny Leone has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival’s Twitter handle made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. They tweeted: “KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023.” The film will be a part of the midnight screening section. Kashyap has been a regular at Cannes.

While his magnum opus ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival, the anthology film ‘Bombay Talkies’, on which he served as one of the directors, premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. ‘Ugly’ released a year after ‘GoW’ and was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival where it also received a standing ovation. His ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ also premiered in the Director’s Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about the film festival, which is set to be held from May 16, it will showcase films by Wes Anderson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Steve McQueen. Maiwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, starring the director opposite Johnny Depp, will open the festival on May 16.

The Cannes Film Festival is considered to be one of the most prestigious film festivals across the world and is part of the Big 3 European film festivals besides Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale.

It’s ‘halat kharaab’ for Salman Khan after leg day at gym

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is setting new fitness goals as he shared a new picture from his leg day at the gym.

Salman took to Twitter, where he shared a slew of pictures from the gym. In the image, he is seen sitting on the leg press machine in grey shorts and a black T-shirt.

The actor is seen flaunting his perfect calves and quads as he is drenched in sweat.

For the caption, he wrote something that every fitness enthusiast feels: “Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab.”

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few.

It will hit the theatres on April 21.

Salman will also be seen in the third installment of ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. It will have a cameo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Then he will be seen in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’.

‘It has been a long waiting game’, says Rhea Chakraborty on returning on sets

Mumbai– As she makes a comeback on the sets almost after three years, actress Rhea Chakraborty said that “times have been hard” and that “it has been a long waiting game” as she shared a video.

Rhea, who is an accused in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was announced as one of the gang leaders for MTV Roadies season 19.

She shared a clip, where Rhea is seen getting her make-up done and is asked about how does it feel to be back on the set.

She is heard saying: “I haven’t shot in three years and I am back on set. Vanity van is feeling all new, hair and makeup hasn’t happened in a while.”

“Strangely enough when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set, in this vanity van for Chehre. I am back here after three years… Overwhelming and excited, welcome back to me.”

Posting a video from her vanity, the actress wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thank you to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. BRB – crying happy tears. #rhenew #resillience.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. He was found hanging in his flat in Juhu. Days after his death, the actor’s father filed a case against Rhea, the actor’s then girlfriend, accusing her of abetment to suicide and money laundering. (IANS)