Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nargis Fakhri Wrap Up Filming for “Teri Yaadein,” Call It a Masterpiece

Mumbai — Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is gearing up to drop what he calls a “masterpiece” — his upcoming romantic track Teri Yaadein, featuring actress Nargis Fakhri. The duo has just wrapped filming for the song, and early glimpses suggest a lavish, Greco-Roman-inspired visual spectacle.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Honey Singh posted a behind-the-scenes image from the shoot. Dressed in a white toga-style ensemble adorned with golden embellishments, Singh channels the look of a Roman noble. Nargis Fakhri complements the theme in a white, one-shoulder gown with intricate gold floral embroidery. The pair shares an intimate moment in the photo, their foreheads touching in a romantic pose.

“Teri yaadein shoot wrapped guys!! Har Har Mahadev! Much love my brother @grini_f and the super amazing @nargisfakhri for doing this for me!! It’s a masterpiece,” Honey Singh captioned the post, tagging director Mihir Gulati, stylist Akanksha Bhakoo, and music label T-Series. “COMING THIS MAY #romance #love #music #arabic #poetry #morocco #egypt,” he added, hinting at a strong Middle Eastern aesthetic.

Teri Yaadein follows a string of recent hits from the rapper, including “Money Money” from Raid 2 and “Laal Pari” from the upcoming comedy Housefull 5. “Laal Pari,” sung by Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, is set aboard a luxury cruise ship and features lyrics penned by Singh and longtime collaborator Alfaaz. The track marks a much-anticipated reunion between Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar, whose past hits include “Party All Night,” “Kudi Chamkeeli,” “Alcoholic,” and “Boss.”

Choreographed by Remo D’Souza, “Laal Pari” also showcases the chemistry of Housefull 5‘s massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

With Teri Yaadein set for release later this month, fans can expect a blend of poetic romance, high-energy visuals, and the signature Honey Singh flair that has consistently topped music charts. (Source: IANS)