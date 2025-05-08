Akhil Sachdeva on Crafting Timeless Melodies: “My Songs Are Meant to Never Fade Away”

- Advertisement -

New Delhi — Singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva believes in creating music that transcends platforms, trends, and time. Speaking to IANS, the Tera Ban Jaunga hitmaker shared that his creative process is guided purely by emotion, passion, and a deep respect for the art—never by whether a song is destined for a film, an OTT release, or the independent music space.

“I don’t make music with a particular platform in mind,” Sachdeva said. “I create songs for the love of it—for the pure joy of crafting something beautiful that endures. That’s why my melodies tend to stay with people. They’re timeless. I don’t distinguish between mediums while composing.”

For Sachdeva, the process is deeply personal and intuitive. “I make music based on how I’m feeling, whatever my heart is saying at the time,” he explained. “I play to my strengths, work on my weaknesses, and experiment a lot in the studio. It’s a continuous learning process—some things work and some don’t, but I keep moving forward.”

The key to his approach, he says, lies in authenticity. “It’s about honesty, consistency, and loyalty to the craft. You can’t take music for granted.”

When asked what defines an “Akhil Sachdeva song,” the singer was reflective. “I’ve never deliberately tried to build a distinct identity, but thankfully, one has formed naturally. I think it’s the way I connect with people through my lyrics. I write in a simple, relatable way—melodies that are easy to hum and words that resonate.”

Even when working with more complex compositions, Sachdeva said he balances them with accessible lyrics. “If I compose something technically difficult, I’ll use simpler, more heartfelt words to make it connect. My goal is always to reach both the masses and the classes without overcomplicating things.”

Above all, he insists that the music must move him first. “Every song has to touch me—my throat, my soul, my whole being. If it doesn’t give me chills, I won’t release it. I have to be truly impressed by my own work before I can give it to the world.”

With a string of emotionally resonant hits and a creative process rooted in sincerity, Akhil Sachdeva continues to be a voice of soulful simplicity in the Indian music scene. (Source: IANS)