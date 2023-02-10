Valentine’s Day Coffee Date

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Even though we celebrate love every day, make this Valentine’s Day extra special by being especially loving and appreciative of your loved ones. And, as the adage goes, coffee speaks for itself, it’s time to adapt it into your preferred method of communication with some seriously delicious coffee recipes chosen just for you.

From Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, here are some Valentine’s Day coffee recipes that are incredibly romantic, fun, and easy to make.

BLACK FOREST COFFEE

If you love Black Forest cake, I’m sure you will love this coffee with whipped cream, chocolate and yes cherries. Makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day drink.

Ingredients

Single shot of Espresso or French press coffee

10ml vanilla syrup

3 cherries

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings

Directions

Brew espresso into a glass cup, stretch it hot water or make French press coffee.

Mix vanilla syrup to coffee and mix it well.

Top it with whipped cream, garnish with cherries,enjoy.

RED VELVET LATTE

A real decadent treat to start your Valentine’s day right, the chocolate ,strawberry drink is easy to make and combines perfect flavours for love!

Ingredients

Single shot of Espresso or Moka Pot coffee

15ml chocolate sauce

15ml strawberry syrup

150 ml whole milk

Whipped cream for topping

2 fresh strawberries for garnish

Chocolate shavings for garnish

Directions

Freshly brew espresso, add chocolate sauce and whisk to make it more frothy.

In a warm milk add strawberry syrup and make it thick and combine.

In a glass mug add espresso and chocolate mix, top it with milk and strawberry syrup mix.

Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and fresh strawberries.

COLDBREW WITH EXTRA LOVE

This Valentine’s day coldbrew recipes that will be sure to keep you cool while the day heats up.

Ingredients

250ml cold brew

30ml strawberry puree

Chocolate shavings for topping

Whole milk for foam

6-8 ice cubes

2 fresh strawberries

Directions

If you have a cocktail shaker, take coldbrew and strawberry puree and shake it well, or just take both in a glass and mix.

Make some cold milk foam to add in to drink, top it with ice cubes.

Garnish with chocolate shavings and two fresh strawberries, enjoy the beautiful looking coldbrew with your loved one.

BERRY VERY MOCHA

It’s like chocolate and berries were meant to be together. This berry mocha coffee drink will remind you of eating one of those chocolate-covered berries.

Ingredients

Single shot of Espresso or Moka Pot coffee

15ml raspberry syrup

15ml chocolate sauce

150 ml whole milk

Whipped cream optional

Directions

In a mug freshly brew espresso, mix chocolate sauce.

Steam and froth milk with raspberry syrup and pour it into a mug.

Garnish with whipped cream for a more sweet and creamer option. (IANS)