Valentine’s Day Luxurious Getaways

New Delhi– This Valentine’s Day, take a lavish vacation and celebrate love in a tropical paradise. There is something for every couple, from tranquil private bungalows to picturesque waterfronts. With a romantic getaway to one of these stunning locations, you can make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal

Unwind in the serene beauty of the Himalayas with your loved one at the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort. This luxurious resort offers an idyllic getaway that is both magical and romantic. From February 11 to 19, treat your valentine to the Love Escapade package and create memories to last a lifetime. Upon arrival, you’ll be welcomed to a beautifully decorated room complete with a heart-shaped cake and a bottle of sparkling wine.

Soak in the romance with a candlelit bath surrounded by rose petals, or indulge in a couples massage in the resort’s spa or Turkish Hamams Suite. Food lovers will be impressed with the resort’s excellent cuisine, as the chefs go all out to create a memorable dining experience. Indulge in a romantic four-course Valentine’s Day dinner with a bottle of sparkling wine and chocolates, or upgrade to the Presidential or Royal Suite for a luxurious experience with butler service, an electronic fireplace, and personal outdoor jacuzzis with breathtaking valley views.

Take a dip in the temperature-controlled pool or hot jacuzzis, ride the romantic cable car, or snuggle up by a cosy bonfire under the stars. Conveniently located just 5 hours from Delhi and 1 hour from Mohali International Airport, the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is the ideal location for a romantic escape. Let this wellness resort set the stage for cherished memories.

Tilar Siro, Andamans

Tilar Siro Andamans, located on Havelock Island in the Andaman, is the epitome of island paradise. The 25 rooms, set in lush tropical greenery and overlooking a picturesque pool and coconut grove, offer stunning views of the ocean and aquamarine waters. With a focus on fresh seafood and a menu featuring regional and international cuisines, guests can indulge in a culinary journey. From exploring the underwater world and coral reefs to trekking through the jungle, kayaking, birdwatching, and romantic sunset cruises, Tilar Siro Andamans offers an array of adventures and experiences. The resort also offers PADI-certified diving courses in partnership with Lacadives and opportunities to discover the rich flora and fauna of the island through birding tours, intertidal walks, and explorations of the mangrove forests. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or a romantic escape, Tilar Siro Andamans promises an unforgettable experience.

Fazlani Nature’s Nest, Near Lonavala, Maharashtra

Fazlani Nature’s Nest, the luxury wellness resort located near Lonavala, is a great place for couples to celebrate their love and experience the magic of nature together. With its stunning views, luxurious facilities, and a range of activities, the resort offers the perfect setting for a romantic getaway. The ‘Celebrate Together with Wellness package’ offers couples the opportunity to bond and rejuvenate their relationship through various activities including horse riding, cycling, forest bathing, and a special romantic dinner at the Hive restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

Nestled within 68 acres of lush greenery and surrounded by the tranquil backwaters of the Indryani river, Fazlani Nature’s Nest offers a serene environment for couples to relax, recharge and connect with nature. The resort is committed to offering a sustainable and eco-friendly experience, and all activities are designed to immerse guests in the beauty of nature while preserving its ecological balance.

Jetwing Saman Villas in Bentota, Sri Lanka

Want to treat your special someone to a secluded yet accessible romantic getaway? This Valentine’s Day, elevate your experience to new heights with Jetwing Saman Villas in Bentota, Sri Lanka. Boasting a breathtaking location on the southwestern coast and stunning ocean-view rooms, this boutique hotel offers a truly romantic escape. Indulge in unique dining experiences like “Rock Dining” on a decorated platform by the ocean, a starry alfresco dinner at the Mangala Pavilion, or a private and intimate dinner with a breathtaking view of the Indian ocean. Immerse yourself in Jetwing’s luxurious charm, calmness, and cuisine, making it the perfect destination for couples to celebrate their love. (IANS)