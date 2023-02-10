Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kajol has a hilarious reply for trolls asking how she got ‘fair’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol, who is often trolled for undergoing skin whitening procedure, has come out in response to trolls and it is every bit hilarious.

Kajol took to her Instagram story, where she shared a picture of her covering her entire face with a black mask and sunglasses.

She wrote: “To all those who ask how I became so fair?”

The actress added the hashtags #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.”

On the Bollywood front, Kajol was last seen in the family entertainer film ‘Salaam Venky’. She will next be seen in an upcoming web series ‘The Good Wife’, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to work as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Horophile SRK: His wrist watch in new video is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his record-setting spy action thriller ‘Pathaan’, recently featured in a video with Deepika Padukone and the Internet is going gaga over his timepiece.

In the video, which Deepika shot prior to the ‘Pathaan’ media interaction, SRK can be seen doing the skincare routine with Deepika but what has caught the audience’s attention is the watch that SRK is wearing in the video.

Netizens point out that watch is from Audemars Piguet. It is their Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore.

SRK is known to be a horophile and his love for watches is unparalleled. Earlier, during a show, SRK’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ co-star Anushka Sharma had spoken about SRK’s love for timepieces. She had mentioned that she would like to steal the superstar’s watch collection.

Shah Rukh Khan’s most prized possession remains his sea-facing home Mannat. It is worth a massive Rs 200 crore. He also has a luxurious home in Delhi. Shah Rukh also has a BMW 6 series, a BMW 7 series, an Audi and other cars.

Ranbir has a message for jilted lovers in ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’

Mumbai– After the success of the first song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, the makers of the film released a peppy dance number titled ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ on Friday.

The song, which has Ranbir Kapoor in a solo performance, has him giving hope to all singles ahead of Valentine’s Day.

‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is dedicated to the lovelorn singles with a message to cast away their blues. The song, which features Ranbir giving out the ‘Badtameez Dil’ vibe, starts off with a prominent section of trumpet because the synthesised beats swing in lending the track a perfect club mood. It has been shot in two separate setups of social gatherings:, a night club and the other being an open terrace party.

The song has been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi also features in the song. The song’s music has been composed by hit machine Pritam, with vocals by Arijit Singh and the quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

I’ve always looked at love with a lot of love: Tara Sutaria

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has spoken about what self love means to her and said that she has always loved the idea of love.

Tara has collaborated with Bumble, the women-first dating app, to launch a new campaign ‘Before anyone else, there was you’ ahead of Valentine’s Day to encourage self-love.

Asked about what self-love means to her, Tara said: “I think self-love or loving yourself means so many different things to different people. To me and to so many of us, I know that this will resonate because we all went through a pretty rough time recently when Covid hit the world and I think self-love took a new shape and meaning for all of us.

“All of us learnt to slow down and truly understand ourselves, begin to hear ourselves and therefore, love ourselves. I’ve always loved the Idea of love – call it utopia, idealistic – and I’ve always looked at love with a lot of love, but I’ve never really looked at myself with that sort of love so it’s taken me a lot to get to where I am today which is learning to really and truly understand every part of myself – the good, the bad, the ugly – everything that comes with being human, I suppose.”

Talking about the qualities she looks for in her future partner, Tara adds, “I don’t necessarily or intentionally look for qualities in a partner or somebody that I’m with but I’ve realised over the years what is important in every relationship in my life — my friendships, my family and all other relationships — life can be pretty hectic and complicated sometimes but what really helps, especially in the bad times, is a really good sense of humour.”

“And, I think, especially with the kind of lifestyle that I have, it’s very important to look at things with a pinch of salt and just enjoy the mundane and the crazy days. It’s not always possible and it might sound a bit idealistic but I think I look for that quality more than others in all the relationships that I have in my life.”

Himansh Kohli, Shakti Mohan clear air on dating rumours

Mumbai– Actors Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan, who recently sparked dating rumours after they were spotted in Mumbai for brunch, have cleared the air now. The two have collaborated on a new romantic track titled ‘Daayein Baayein’, which will be releasing soon and is going to be a gift to their fans on this Valentine’s Day.

Commenting on the collaboration, Himansh said,”I’m thrilled to announce my upcoming track with Shakti Mohan titled ‘Daayein Baayein’, which is a sincere and beautiful love story. This music video is a gift to my audience for this Valentine’s Day”.

Shakti Mohan on her collaboration with Himansh Kohli said, “I’m so thrilled to bring such a delightful track to my fans in the season of love. We have put our heart and soul to this track and hopefully the audiences will shower their love and support to it as they have done in the past.”

The track has been sung by Yaseer Desai with its music composed by Goldie Sohel who also is the lyricist of the song.

KJo has a ‘fan moment’ with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India

Mumbai– Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, whose film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will land in theatres in the month of July this year, had a “fan moment” when he met Malyalam superstar Mohanlal.

On Friday, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ director took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself in the company of Mohanlal from a private jet. While KJo donned loose-fitted clothes and looked funky, the senior superstar is seen wearing a green shirt paired with black denims in the picture. The superstar rounded up his look with matching green shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, KJo penned a sweet note for his idol: “I had my biggest fan moment when I met @mohanlal sir for the first time a few days ago. We were on a flight together to a family wedding and I remained awe struck right through.”

KJo further mentioned in his note that he feels Mohanlal is one of the best actors in Indian cinema: “Having always believed that he is one of the BEST actors in Indian cinema, what struck me most about him was his unflappable humility. Legend with a good heart. It was my honour to meet you sir.” (IANS)