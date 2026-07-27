India Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Indian Seafarer’s Death

New Delhi–India summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk on Monday over an attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI that killed an Indian crew member.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it expressed serious concern over the incident and strongly condemned attacks on commercial shipping, citing the risks they pose to civilian seafarers, maritime navigation and international commerce.

“Today, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI, which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national. The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce,” the ministry said.

“The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India’s strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided,” it added.

The ministry previously said the MV OMORFI was attacked July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. Ten crew members, including three Indian nationals, were aboard the vessel.

One Indian national was killed, while the other two Indian crew members were reported safe.

“It has come to our attention that on July 18, 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals,” the ministry said.

“As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe,” it added.

In a separate incident, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said four Indian nationals were aboard the MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25. Two were confirmed safe, while information about the other two remained unavailable.

Search-and-rescue operations were underway, and the embassy said it was in contact with the relevant authorities.

“Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities,” the embassy said.

India has called on all parties to comply with their international obligations and protect commercial shipping and civilian crews.

“India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats. India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce,” the ministry said.

The ministry also reported that four Indian nationals were killed in an earlier attack on the MV Golden Leopard after it departed from Odesa. A fifth Indian crew member was hospitalized in critical condition. (Source: IANS)