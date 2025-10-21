TriNethra Festival Returns to Lexington for 8th Year with Celebration of Indian Classical Dance

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA— The vibrant sights, sounds, and spirit of classical Indian dance will once again take center stage as the TriNethra – The Third Eye Festival of Dance returns for its eighth edition on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum, located at 33 Marrett Road, Lexington, MA.

Doors open at 2:30 PM, with performances beginning at 3:00 PM.

Founded by dancer and choreographer Jayshree Bala Rajamani, TriNethra is an annual celebration that honors and elevates the depth, discipline, and spiritual essence of Indian classical dance. Named for the “third eye”—a symbol of inner vision and enlightenment in Indian philosophy—the festival aims to open audiences to the profound cultural and artistic legacy of India’s ancient dance forms.

A Festival of Global Talent

This year’s event will showcase a diverse and distinguished lineup of more than 20 performers, including artists from Massachusetts, California, and India. The festival opens with a dynamic performance by the BSD Troupe, followed by four major classical dance acts highlighting various traditions and styles.

Featured performers include:

Anugraha Raman & Kohal Das

Sujatha Meyyappan and her students

Artists from the Bharatakalai School of Dance, accompanied by live musicians

Rasika Kumar, an internationally recognized artist from California

Kaberi Sen, a celebrated performer traveling from India.

These artists will present a curated blend of classical forms, including Bharatanatyam and other regional styles, blending storytelling, rhythm, and expressive movement in a deeply immersive cultural experience.

Now in its eighth year, TriNethra continues to serve as a platform for both emerging and established artists, while fostering cultural connection and education for local and global audiences.

With a commitment to both tradition and innovation, the festival supports the long-term vitality of Indian classical dance by inspiring performers and expanding awareness in the broader community. The festival briefly paused during the COVID-19 pandemic but has since resumed its annual rhythm, growing in reach and significance.

Ticket Information

General Admission: $25 (advance)

At the Door: $30 (cash, check, or Venmo)

Gold Sponsorship: $200 (includes 2 tickets and supporter recognition)

Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite:

TriNethra – The Third Eye Festival of Dance Tickets

Event Summary:

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM (Doors open at 2:30 PM)

Venue: Scottish Rite Masonic Museum, 33 Marrett Road, Lexington, MA 02421

Tickets: $25 advance / $30 at the door / $200 Gold Sponsorship

More Info & Tickets: Eventbrite – TriNethra Festival