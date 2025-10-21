Bollywood Roundup: Suhana Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Suhana Khan glows at Diwali bash with Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda

MUMBAI– Suhana Khan lit up Instagram with glimpses of her Diwali celebration alongside besties Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.

The ‘King’ actress stunned in a red embroidered outfit with a maang tikka and minimal makeup, while her friends Ananya and Navya also rocked elegant Indian looks. One snapshot showed Suhana sipping matcha as the trio posed together, proving their friendship is still as tight as ever.

The star daughters — of Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Panday, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda — have grown up celebrating festivals together. Suhana, who debuted in ‘The Archies,’ is now preparing for her next project under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier, she cheered on her dad Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever National Award win, posting, “You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this silver is gold… Congratulations papa, we love you.”

Karan Johar grilled by Kajol and Twinkle on ‘Two Much’

MUMBAI– The tables turned on Karan Johar as the master of gossip himself landed on the guest couch in the latest episode of ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’.

Joined by Janhvi Kapoor, the usually unflappable ‘Koffee With Karan’ host found himself at the mercy of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s savage humor and cheeky games. From rating Bollywood’s sex appeal — including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and even the Pahariya brothers — to Janhvi’s bold “I look bangin’!” declaration, the episode was a hilarious free-for-all.

In one laugh-out-loud moment, KJo slipped up and hinted Kajol once had “the hots” for Akshay Kumar — Twinkle’s husband. Kajol’s shocked “Let’s not talk about this!” and Twinkle’s teasing “Hello behen??” sealed the chaos.

The episode, streaming on Prime Video, blends gossip, giggles, and unfiltered fun. KJo also recently marked 27 years of his classic ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with unseen behind-the-scenes photos and a sweet exchange with Farah Khan over their iconic collaboration.

Kareena and Saif’s cozy Diwali turns into ‘kids club’ fun

MUMBAI– Kareena Kapoor Khan skipped the glitz this Diwali for something sweeter — a day at the “kids club” with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

The actress shared adorable family photos showing her lounging amid toys and dollhouses, rocking a no-makeup look and an easy smile. Taimur and Jeh were seen playing with kitchen sets and a mini pizza cart, while Saif browsed through books in comfy shorts.

“This Diwali was in the kids’ club because you should never lose the child in you, my friends. Love and light, everyone. Stay blessed,” Kareena captioned the post, earning praise from fans for keeping it real.

Earlier, Saif revealed on Twinkle Khanna’s talk show that little Jeh once suffered a minor knife injury during a robbery attempt at their Mumbai home — but assured the situation was quickly handled.

Kareena also popped up in Alia Bhatt’s Diwali post this month, smiling alongside Alia, Neetu Kapoor, and the rest of the Kapoor clan.

Alia Bhatt’s Diwali turns family affair with baby Raha’s adorable cameo

MUMBAI– Alia Bhatt gave fans a peek into her heartwarming Diwali celebration — and the star of the show was none other than her little girl, Raha Kapoor.

The ‘Jigra’ actress shared a set of festive pictures on Instagram featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor, family, and friends. Dressed in a pastel pink and green outfit, Alia looked radiant, while Raha was seen painting with watercolors — her tiny hands adding the cutest splash of color to the post. “Dilwaali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours,” Alia wrote.

Earlier, Alia joined her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and the Kapoor sisters — Kareena and Karisma — for Dhanteras celebrations, dazzling in a golden saree and matching jewelry.

The actress also recently picked up the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for ‘Jigra’, thanking her team with an emotional post. Shah Rukh Khan revealed Alia couldn’t attend the event as she’s busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film.

Vaani Kapoor fumes over Delhi’s toxic post-Diwali air

MUMBAI– Actress Vaani Kapoor woke up to a shock in New Delhi the morning after Diwali — an air quality index of 447, among the worst in the world.

Sharing her frustration on Instagram, the ‘Mandala Murders’ star wrote, “Woke up to Delhi’s AQI touching 447… Maybe next year, we find a way to celebrate without dimming the air we breathe.”

Vaani, currently in the capital, urged fans to rethink festive celebrations that choke the skies every year.

The actress, who recently debuted on OTT with the mystery-thriller ‘Mandala Murders,’ will next be seen in ‘Badtameez Gill’ alongside Aparshakti Khurana and Paresh Rawal. After years of ups and downs — from ‘Befikre’ to ‘War’ — her latest role in ‘Raid 2’ opposite Ajay Devgn marked her long-awaited box-office comeback.

Shilpa Shetty’s sweet Diwali message to Raj Kundra: “You are the haldi to my kumkum”

MUMBAI– Shilpa Shetty Kundra lit up Instagram with festive cheer, sharing cozy family moments from her Diwali celebration with husband Raj Kundra and their kids, Viaan and Samisha.

In one playful post, Shilpa called Raj “the haldi to my kumkum,” as the couple posed in perfectly matched outfits — her in a stunning red saree and him in a bright yellow kurta. The family also performed a traditional Lakshmi-Ganesh puja, dressed in coordinated red-and-white attire for a warm family photo.

Shilpa later dropped a reel featuring her sister Shamita Shetty as the two crafted a colorful lotus-shaped rangoli together. The actress, who currently judges India’s Best Dancer, kept the festive spirit alive despite skipping Ganpati celebrations this year due to a family emergency.

Her message to fans was simple but heartfelt: “Happy Diwali from our family to you all.”

Kajol celebrates 30 years of ‘DDLJ’ with fans dancing at Maratha Mandir

MUMBAI– Kajol melted hearts online as she shared a video of fans dancing and cheering during a special screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir — three decades after its release.

“Still rocking it 30 years later…” she wrote, tagging the theater that’s been showing DDLJ continuously since its 1995 premiere. The romantic classic, starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, remains the longest-running film in Indian cinema history.

Earlier, Kajol posted a nostalgic tribute celebrating the film’s milestone: “DDLJ completes 30 years today… Thank you all for loving it in this phenomenal way!” She even shared a quirky Swiss poster referencing the film’s famous train scene, showing how far the love for Raj and Simran has spread.

Recently, Kajol reunited with Shah Rukh for a DDLJ-themed performance at the Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad — proving the magic of Raj and Simran is still alive, 30 years on.

Ananya Panday dazzles in mom’s vintage outfit and heirloom earrings for Diwali

MUMBAI– Ananya Panday kept it all in the family this Diwali, turning heads in her mother Bhavana Pandey’s 20-year-old Rohit Bal outfit and a pair of heirloom earrings that once belonged to her grandmother.

The actress revealed the sentimental backstory on Instagram, writing, “‘Vintage Gudda’ from my mom’s closet 20-plus years ago,” adding that the earrings were “gifted to my mom by my dadi on her wedding day and stolen by me on her Diwali day.”

Ananya shared heartwarming photos of her family showering her with rose petals during Lakshmi Puja, calling her the “Lakshmi of the house.” Another snap showed her posing with Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi, as they celebrated together.

Her post, captioned “Filled with love and light,” had fans swooning — with the nostalgic tune “Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham playing in the background.

Ananya, last seen in her OTT debut Call Me Bae, continues to balance glam with heart — just the way her fans love her. (Source: IANS)