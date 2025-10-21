Abhijeet Bhattacharya to Perform Live in Boston on October 26

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is set to perform live in the Greater Boston area on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts in Andover, Massachusetts.

The event is presented by Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show, a Boston-based South Asian entertainment platform.

The concert, titled “Relive the Romance, Reignite the Magic,” will begin at 5:30 PM, with doors opening earlier. It marks part of Bhattacharya’s U.S. tour and will feature a selection of his most popular songs from across his three-decade career in the Indian film industry.

Bhattacharya rose to prominence in the 1990s and 2000s as the playback voice for leading Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and others. He is known for hit songs including “Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon,” “Wada Raha Sanam,” and “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha.”

Speaking ahead of the concert, Bhattacharya noted that this is his first U.S. tour in several years and expressed appreciation for the musical enthusiasm of audiences in Boston and New England.

The event is produced by Jay-Ho!, which manages cultural programs, live shows, and community events across North America. The production is supported by the Indian Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) and sponsored by Apna Bazar, Ahluwalia Law Group, Treasury, and JAMSON.

Ticket Information:

Bronze: Sold Out

Silver, Gold, and VIP tickets: Still Available

Booking: events.jay-ho.com

Group or VIP inquiries can be directed to the Jay-Ho! organizing team.