Shreya Ghoshal Says ‘Kalyani Remix’ Preserves Song’s Emotional Core

Mumbai — Singer Shreya Ghoshal said the emotional sincerity and melody of “Kalyani” were what first drew her to the song before she joined its newly released remix.

“It’s always exciting to discover a song that has organically found such a deep connection with listeners. What struck me about ‘Kalyani’ was the sincerity of its emotion and the beauty of its melody,” Ghoshal said.

She said the original track already had a strong identity and loyal audience, so her goal was to add a new perspective without changing its essence.

“The song already had a strong identity and a devoted audience, so my intention was not to change that, but to contribute a new perspective to its story. I loved the idea of bringing a Hindi voice into a song that had already transcended language barriers, and I hope listeners enjoy this new chapter as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

The reimagined version of “Kalyani” reunites ARJN, KDS, RONN and FIFTY4, with Ghoshal contributing vocals to the remix following the success of the original track.

“The response to Kalyani has been beyond anything we imagined. It started as a song that was deeply personal to us and our culture, but watching it travel across regions and resonate with North Indian audiences has been incredible. When the opportunity to collaborate with Shreya Ghoshal came along, it felt like the perfect way to bring the song to a wider audience while staying true to its essence. Her voice brings a completely new emotion to the record while preserving everything people loved about the original,” ARJN said.

KDS said the song’s appeal had always been rooted more in emotion than language.

“Kalyani has always been a song about emotion first and language second. That’s why it resonated the way it did. Bringing Shreya Ghoshal onto the remix felt like a natural next step because she has a unique ability to make songs feel timeless and universally relatable.”

FIFTY4 said the success of the original showed that emotionally honest music could connect with audiences beyond regional and linguistic boundaries.

“When we first made Kalyani, we were simply creating something that felt honest to us. The fact that it travelled so far and connected with people beyond Kerala was a reminder that genuine emotion always finds its audience.”

“Having Shreya Ghoshal on the remix takes that journey to another level. She was the perfect fit for Kalyani because she has a rare ability to connect with listeners across languages, and she is equally loved by Malayalam and Hindi audiences. She brings a grace and timelessness to the song that makes it feel both familiar and completely new at the same time.” (Source: IANS)